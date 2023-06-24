Cowboys Have Chance to Add Former $75 Million 5-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their wide receiver core this offseason after trading for Brandin Cooks, but the team still has room to potentially add depth at the position. Five-time Pro Bowl playmaker Jarvis Landry remains a free agent and would add competition to the Cowboys receiver group behind Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.

Landry’s days as a Pro Bowler are likely behind him, but the wideout could still be a solid addition if viewed as a complimentary receiver who could compete with Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert for touches. The star receiver was once on a five-year, $75 million deal with the Browns but most recently signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Saints for 2022.

Given Landry’s production has declined in three straight seasons, Dallas could potentially land the veteran on an even more team-friendly deal for 2023. Landry notched 25 receptions for 272 receiving yards and 1 touchdown during 9 appearances in 2022. The former Pro Bowler is two seasons removed from posting 72 catches for 840 yards and 3 touchdowns with Cleveland.

Even if Landry is heading towards the back nine of his career, the playmaker has a decorated resume to lean on and could help the current group of young Cowboys receivers. The five-time Pro Bowler has had three seasons topping 1,100 receiving yards.

The Dallas Cowboys Would Be Wise to Add Insurance at Wide Receiver Behind Michael Gallup & Jalen Tolbert

Whether the Cowboys make a move for another veteran receiver like Landry depends on how much faith the front office has in both Gallup and Tolbert bouncing back in 2023. Gallup struggled with consistency last season despite moving into the WR2 role following Amari Cooper being traded. The wideout had 39 receptions for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns during 14 appearances in 2022.

Gallup was coming off a season-ending ACL injury and did not quite look like himself. Cowboys rookie Jalen Tolbert was the early favorite to be the team’s WR3 last season, but the receiver struggled to see the field.

Tolbert played in just eight games recording 2 receptions for 12 yards in 2022. During a June 1 media session, Tolbert emphasized that he “flushed” last season and is ready to revert back to being “that dude” as a former star receiver at South Alabama.

“Just having that time away where I could go back. I went home [during the] Senior Bowl, saw all my family, friends, people in school and it kind of just reverted me to being that dude, being able to watch some of the stuff I did in college,” Tolbert noted.

“And then obviously Dak hit me about running routes and then jumped straight into it and been working and building on that ever since. So, definitely this offseason I flushed it and I’m ready for next year.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jarvis Landry Could Play a Similar Role to T.Y. Hilton

There are plenty of reasons to believe the Cowboys can expect more production from Gallup and Tolbert this season. The addition of Cooks could help open up opportunities for both wideouts given the addition of another vertical threat. Yet, Dallas would also be wise to add a veteran like Landry, even if he is utilized similar to the role T.Y. Hilton played to end last season.

Dallas created an additional $10.9 million of cap room following Ezekiel Elliott’s post-June 1 release designation. Some of Dallas’ current cap space could be utilized on contract extensions for stars like Trevon Diggs, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left the door open for the team to make additional signings prior to training camp.

“There’s an active free agent market relative to some pretty talented people out there,” Jones told reporters on June 5. “We want to keep a close eye on that. I never shut the door — never — relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year.

“I emphasize that, for this year. Mainly, I would tell you that 99% of my thinking is about this year. Now, you’ve got to think about the impact on other years when you make these decisions, so. You name it whether it be Zeke. Whether it be where we are with the guys that we worked out here today.”