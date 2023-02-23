Cowboys Sign Possible Replacement for Struggling Starter

The Dallas Cowboys began their first steps to moving on from kicker Brett Maher as the team signed veteran Tristan Vizcaino, per the NFL transaction wire. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl that the team was moving on from Maher after the kicker missed six of his last seven extra point attempts, including five in the playoffs. Maher signed a one-year, $965,000 contract with Dallas last offseason making him a free agent, and the Cowboys will be on their third starting kicker in the last three seasons when 2023 kicks off.

Vizcaino had a brief stint with the Cowboys during the postseason as Dallas signed the kicker on January 18, 2023 after Maher’s initial postseason struggles against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys opted not to elevate Vizcaino for their Divisional Round matchup against the Niners, instead giving Maher another opportunity. Vizcaino did not make a great first impression during his brief stay in Dallas, missing two of five attempts during the portion of practice open to media on January 19.

“Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was locked in today during period of practice open to reporters,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on January 19. “Kicking outdoors and in approximate 20 mph wind, Maher was 6-for-6. Newly signed Tristan Vizcaino unofficially missed two of five tries, one wide left and the other wide right.”

It would be a surprise if the Cowboys do not sign another veteran kicker this offseason likely creating a training camp competition for the job. Prior to signing with Dallas, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Cardinals and Patriots during the 2022 season.

The Cowboys Are Headed to a Stare Down With Ezekiel Elliott Over ‘Massive Pay Cut’

The Cowboys have holes to fill in free agency, but the team may need to move on from several key veterans in order to create cap space to sign additional players. Two names to watch are Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott as both former Pro Bowlers are being mentioned as potential cap casualties. According to Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo, the Cowboys are expected to push Elliott to take a “massive pay cut” in order to remain with the team, something that the running back may not be willing to do.

“The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of giving Ezekiel Elliott an ultimatum, as the franchise and running back appear locked in a stare down as the offseason begins,” Lombardo reported on February 17. “According to multiple league sources familiar with the running back market, I’m told the Cowboys are poised to ask Elliott to take a ‘massive pay cut’ in order to stay with the team.”

Tyron Smith May Consider Retirement if Released by the Cowboys: Report

Former Cowboys scout turned analyst Bryan Broaddus believes Dallas will move on from Smith which could prompt the veteran offensive linemen to retire. The Cowboys could turn their attention to restricted free agent Terence Steele and release Smith who has struggled to stay healthy.

“So, I feel like that we’ve probably seen the last of Tyron Smith,” Broaddus noted during a February 12 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “I know that Jerry [Jones] talked about him and Jason Peters. I think that’s Jerry being really nice because the one meeting that’s going to matter is this meeting they’re going to have before they go to the Combine at the end of the month.

“That’s the meeting that’s going to matter, okay. Because that’s the one that’s going to dictate when they get on that bus outside the Marriott there in Indianapolis when the agents come in and they close the door and they start to really negotiate. That’s where you’re going to know their team. There is a side of me [that thinks] Jason Peters, no. Tyron Smith, likely not. I feel like that’s a ‘move on’ right there.”