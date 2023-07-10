Cowboys Could Make Run at Ex-$80 Million 3-Time Pro Bowler, Per Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could make a splashy late offseason move with several former Pro Bowlers still available in NFL free agency, including star left tackle Taylor Lewan. The three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Titans in February in a cap savings move.

Lewan was heading into the final season of a five-year, $80 million contract and was slated to have a $14.8 million salary for 2023. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Cowboys still need to add depth on the offensive line. Lewan is among the top available players Dallas could pursue to add insurance for the unit.

“Pass protection should be a major focus in 2023, which is why the Cowboys would be wise to add an experience tackle to the roster,” Knox wrote on July 10, 2023. “…While the lingering tackle market isn’t particularly deep, there are a few experienced players available, including Taylor Lewan, George Fant, Eric Fisher and Jason Peters, who appeared in 10 games with the Cowboys last season. With plenty of cap space in the bank, Dallas needs to add another tackle to its lineup before camp gets underway.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Taylor Lewan Has Lost 58 Pounds Since Last NFL Season

In theory, Lewan could slide into the veteran role Jason Peters had on the offensive line last season, but there is little indication that the former Pro Bowler will play in 2023. During a July 3 episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Lewan revealed that he has already lost 59 pounds this offseason.

Lewan missed significant time in two of the last three seasons including playing in just two games in 2022. The longtime NFL veteran admitted he is more suited to playing tight end than his traditional offensive line role given his recent weight loss.

“This morning I woke up, I was 259 pounds,” Lewan explained. “So, I’ve lost 58 pounds [or] 59 pounds. …Playing tight end would be sick. I think that would be f—— awesome.”

Dallas is in the market for a new starting tight end given the departure of Dalton Schultz to the Texans in free agency. The Cowboys drafted former Michigan standout Luke Schoonmaker and are unlikely wanting to give Lewan his first opportunity to play a new position. Given’s Lewan’s drastic physical transformation, Eric Fisher or George Fant would likely serve as more appealing free-agent options.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: ‘There’s an Active Free Agent Market Relative to Some Pretty Talented People Out There’

The big question heading into the season is how much Dallas can depend on eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. The veteran played in a combined 15 games over the last two seasons. Where to start Smith along with Tyler Smith has been a hotly debated topic during the Cowboys offseason but could prove to be an irrelevant argument if the former All-Pro is once again unable to stay healthy.

Whether it is signing Lewan or another move, the Cowboys still have an estimated $24.1 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted the team still has their eyes on free agency.

“There’s an active free agent market relative to some pretty talented people out there,”Jones said during a June 5 media session. “We want to keep a close eye on that. I never shut the door — never — relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year.

“I emphasize that, for this year. Mainly, I would tell you that 99% of my thinking is about this year. Now, you’ve got to think about the impact on other years when you make these decisions, so. You name it whether it be Zeke. Whether it be where we are with the guys that we worked out here today.”