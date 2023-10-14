Cowboys Rumors: Proposed Trade Swaps QB for $18 Million Starter

The Dallas Cowboys continue to deal with injuries across their defense, but one area the team has depth is at quarterback with three signal-callers on the roster. Some Cowboys fans have been pushing for the front office to make a quarterback trade, but this may not be the kind people had in mind. The latest NFL trade rumors offers a wild Cowboys-Broncos proposal from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

Barnwell offered a trade idea that has Dallas dealing Trey Lance in exchange for Broncos starting linebacker Alex Singleton. Dallas also swaps a 2025 fourth rounder in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

“There’s a sudden surge of teams needing inside linebackers after Week 5, when Buffalo’s Matt Milanoand Dallas’ Leighton Vander Esch were sidelined by serious injuries,” Barnwell detailed on October 12, 2023. “Vander Esch is expected to miss four to six weeks with a neck injury, but given his history of neck issues, the Cowboys have to be nervous about a possible recurrence or a lengthier absence. They could move Micah Parsons back to his original position of middle linebacker, but the Defensive Player of the Year hopeful is too valuable as a pass-rusher to move back into a coverage role.

“… Would the Cowboys be willing to part ways with Lance just weeks after acquiring him for a fourth-round pick? If they could land a linebacker who will help them compete for the top seed in the NFC and get back a chunk of that draft capital, it would make sense. Lance is third on the Dallas quarterback depth chart, and as much as the team might bluff otherwise, it is likely to sign Dak Prescott to an extension next offseason, cutting off Lance’s path to a starting job.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Trade Target Alex Singleton Has 55 Tackles Through the First 6 Games

This Cowboys rumor of Dallas moving on from Lance just months after giving up a fourth-round selection for the quarterback is unlikely. Yet, it does make some sense for Dallas to explore swapping a position of depth for a need like linebacker given Leighton Vander Esch’s injury. Cooper Rush is the more likely candidate if the Cowboys were to consider making a quarterback trade.

Lance’s four-year, $34 million rookie contract expires after the 2024 season. The 23-year-old quarterback is slated to have a $5.3 million cap hit in 2024.

Singleton signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Broncos over the offseason, but Denver is looking to deal several of their veterans. The defender has a $2 million base salary this season and a $3.3 million cap hit.

Through the first six games, Singleton already has 55 tackles and is coming off a career year in 2022. The veteran posted 163 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 3 pass deflections and a forced fumble in 17 appearances for Denver last season.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: The Team Will Not Pick up Trey Lance’s Fifth-Year Option in 2025

The Cowboys face decisions on the future of both Rush and Lance. Both players’ deals, along with Dak Prescott, expire after 2024 but the Cowboys’ financial commitment at quarterback drastically rises next season. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Dallas does not plan to pick up Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025, but the team could explore signing the quarterback to a new extension.

“If there was a quarterback who it impacted more [by the Lance trade], it was Rush,” Archer wrote on October 4. “He went 4-1 as the starter last season after Prescott went down with a broken right thumb in the season opener. In the offseason, the Cowboys signed him to a two-year deal worth $5 million and included a $1.25 million signing bonus. Now he’ll have competition.

“The Cowboys assumed the final two years of Lance’s guaranteed rookie contract in the trade. He is making $940,000 this season and is guaranteed $5.31 million in 2024. The Cowboys will not exercise the fifth-year option next spring on Lance for 2025, since that would cost more than $25 million, but they could work out a short-term extension for him if they like what they see in practice this season and in next year’s preseason.”