Cowboys Non-Starter Bolts for Wild $45 Million Deal With Rival: Report

The opening hours of NFL free agency have not been kind to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran pass rusher Dorance Armstrong becomes the latest veteran to leave Big D.

The price tag might surprise people as Armstrong has agreed to terms on a new lucrative, three-year deal with the Washington Commanders for as much as $45 million. Free agent contracts cannot become official until Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“Strong deal for new Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong, three years, maximum value of $45 million, per a league source, for North Shore graduate,” KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson detailed in a March 11, 2024 message on X.

This is a lot of money for a defender who only started one game for Dallas in 2023. For context, Armstrong’s previous contract was a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys.

Dorance Armstrong Landed a $45 Million Deal With the Commanders After Starting Just 1 Game for the Cowboys in 2023

This is not to say Armstrong was not an important part of the Dallas defensive rotation. Armstrong played in all 17 games for the Cowboys in two straight seasons.

The defender posted 38 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker believes Armstrong has been “criminally underrated” in recent years. Armstrong was stuck behind star pass rushers like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in Dallas.

“I’ve said it a thousand times and so here’s 1,001: I believe Dorance Armstrong is criminally underrated and, as such, a bigger loss than many will either admit or know,” Walker said in a March 11 message on X. “That doesn’t mean I think he’s irreplaceable in that role, though. It just means people overlook his contributions, of which there are many (including run defense and S/T). Show me Junior Fehoko + Day 3 pick.

“As for Tyler Biadasz, I’ve said the #Cowboys could stand to upgrade at center, so I don’t view that as a big loss — though they need to get it right with his replacement and not take a step backwards there.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Lost 2 Starters Just Hours Into NFL Free Agency

It is also important to note that the devil is in the details with these NFL contracts. Armstrong’s new deal could be full of incentives and end up costing the Commanders a lot less than the $45 million amount that was originally reported.

Owner Jerry Jones has talked a lot this offseason about being “all-in” for next season. Yet, the losses keep coming for the Cowboys at the start of free agency with two starters (Tony Pollard and Tyler Biadasz) as well as Armstrong all departing.

Cowboys Rumors: Jourdan Lewis & Dante Fowler May Also Bolt Dallas for the Commanders

The one thing that is clear is that new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has his eyes on his former team’s roster. Armstrong and Biadasz are both following Quinn to Washington.

Quinn may not be done trying to poach players from his former team. ESPN’s John Keim reported that cornerback Jourdan Lewis and pass rusher Dante Fowler are additional Cowboys candidates to join Quinn in Washington.

“Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis,” Keim said in a March 11 post on X. “Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn… Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens.”