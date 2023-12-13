Trade Pitch Would Send Cowboys a $75 Million Star: ‘Swing for the Fences’

The Dallas Cowboys rumors continue to ponder what the franchise will do at running back for 2024. Tony Pollard’s play is starting to gain steam, but the Cowboys RB1 will be a free agent this offseason.

Dallas could once again use the franchise tag on Pollard but this will be more than the Cowboys would prefer to spend. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey offers a few potential trade targets for the Cowboys. New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara headlines the list of possibilities.

“This is more of a swing-for-the-fences idea than anything, but the potential acquisition of Alvin Kamara could upgrade the Dallas offense from the high level it is already playing at this season,” Tansey wrote in a December 13, 2023 story titled, “Hypothetical Trades Cowboys Must Consider in 2024 NFL Offseason.”

“The 28-year-old would come with a hefty price tag under his current contract, but that might be a risk the Cowboys are willing to take to make their offense as good as any team in the league.

“Dallas would likely have to send a few draft picks back to New Orleans, and that potential price tag may make this more fantasy than reality, but it is worth a shot, especially if Pollard signs elsewhere in free agency.”

Cowboys Rumors: Saints Star Alvin Kamara’s $75 Million Contract Makes a Dallas Deal Unlikely

Alvin Kamara has been one of the best and most consistent running backs since he returned this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twx924xYE1 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 10, 2023

With Kamara on a five-year, $75 million contract, this is indeed a “swing-for-the-fences” move. The suggestion comes at a time when Dallas is less than one year removed from moving off of Ezekiel Elliott’s $90 million contract. This fence is likely too pricey for the Cowboys front office’s liking.

Kamara still has two seasons remaining on his current deal. The star running back is slated to have a $10.2 million salary and a massive $18.8 million cap hit for 2024.

It is hard to imagine the Cowboys wanting any part of this given how affordable veteran running backs have become in free agency. Where it could get interesting is the Saints have an out in Kamara’s deal this offseason.

This could give New Orleans some leverage to push Kamara to restructure his deal in order to facilitate a potential trade. Kamara’s contract as it stands could make the running back a potential cap casualty.

Cowboys Verdict: Pass on Saints Trade & Draft a Running Back

Kamara comes with an impressive resume highlighted by five Pro Bowl appearances and being named the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Yet, does the 28-year-old running back represent a current upgrade over Pollard? Especially considering Pollard likely comes younger and cheaper than Kamara’s hefty contract.

Kamara has 145 carries for 564 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 appearances this season. The playmaker also has 63 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown through the air.

If the Cowboys are to move on from Pollard, taking a running back in the first two days of the NFL draft remains the most viable option. That does not mean Dallas would not kick the tires on veterans like Kamara if they suddenly became a free agent for financial reasons.