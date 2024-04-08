Cowboys Urged to Avoid ‘Wild Card’ Move for Up-and-Coming WR

The Dallas Cowboys are being warned about a potential option at wide receiver despite the team facing a contract holdout with CeeDee Lamb.

While a deal with Lamb will likely get done at some point, that development and the fact that Dallas hasn’t properly replaced Michael Gallup means that drafting a WR could happen early in the draft. But for Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys need to avoid Brian Thomas Jr.

“The Cowboys could use another explosive receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and it won’t surprise anyone if Dallas plays the wild card and takes one earlier than expected,” Knox wrote on April 8. “However, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. should be off the table even in a surprise scenario. Thomas has the tools to be a dynamic field-stretching receiver, but he lacks the polish to be a complete package as a rookie.”

Thomas Jr. is an exciting NFL prospect who may even be selected before the Cowboys get on the clock. Despite that, Knox believes the problem is that Dallas needs a player who can contribute right away rather than someone who needs time to develop.

What to Know About Brian Thomas Jr.

Coming into his 2023 season with LSU, Thomas needed a breakout year and he had one. Sports Reference shows that he only had 720 total receiving yards over his first two seasons with the Tigers.

But the arrival of QB Jayden Daniels reinvigorated the LSU offense, and Thomas benefited greatly. The Walker, Louisiana native racked up 1177 receiving yards on 68 receptions. He scored a whopping 17 touchdowns while doing so.

Those are impressive numbers, and it’s clear that Thomas has talent and premier athleticism. After all, he clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

But Knox’s concerns are fair. Thomas could develop into an elite WR, but he is not there right now. Dallas is in “win now” mode, having constructed a roster that has made the playoffs in three straight seasons.

There are maybe 1 or 2 receivers in this draft that can immediately be a starter for the Cowboys. Getting one like Marvin Harrison Jr. would take an aggressive and costly move up in the first round.

CeeDee Lamb Could Hold Out on Cowboys

The Cowboys are already dealing with contract questions related to QB Dak Prescott, and now they may have to prepare for a holdout. A new report from Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken states Lamb could make that choice.

“Lamb’s agent, Tory Dandy, did not respond to a request for comment on whether Lamb will accompany teammates at Ford Center at The Star for the Cowboys’ spring workouts. But of course, Dandy and Lamb are aware attendance is voluntary for the bulk of spring,” Gehlken wrote on April 8.

Lamb is coming off the best season of his NFL career, making the All-Pro first team. As he enters the final year of his contract, he could become one of the highest-paid WRs in the league. He has even been projected for a five-year, $155 million contract.