New Cowboys WR Named ‘Most Overlooked Player’ in NFL Draft: ‘Noteworthy Speed’

The Dallas Cowboys are on the other side of the 2023 NFL draft, with one of the team’s new receivers being tipped as a diamond in the rough.

Dallas made seven total selections in the 2023 NFL draft, but they also added 13 players as undrafted free agents. The Cowboys have had success with UDFAs before, with receivers like Cole Beasley and Miles Austin coming to mind as players who succeeded in Dallas after going undrafted.

David Durden, a University of West Florida product, could be the next undrafted receiver to find success. Dallas signed the 6’1 receiver on April 29 after facing competition from the Denver Broncos for his signature, per 9News’ Mike Klis.

Further, Durden was named the “most overlooked player” in the 2023 NFL draft by The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler. Kahler’s “Prospect X” article used his stats and metrics, but did not reveal his identity in order to convey exactly how talented he is without the same hype as other prospects.

The short of it is that Durden is a record-breaking receiver with elite physical traits, but played at a small school and was waiting to become a steal in the draft. It turns out the Cowboys are the team that is pulling off the potential heist.

Durden Excels at West Florida

After a stint at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, Durden transferred to UWF for his final two years of eligibility. That ended up being one of the best decisions of his career.

In 2021, Durden was a livewire for the Argonauts, totaling 787 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 34 catches in 9 games. That is a whopping 23.15 yards per reception according to the school’s website, good enough for second-best that year in the Gulf South Conference.

He did one better in 2022, racking up 1,128 receiving yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns. But besides being a threat on offense, Durden also showed off his punt return skills, averaging 17.7 yards per return and scoring one touchdown.

That return skillset could be the difference between Durden making the roster and getting cut. He will have a significant challenge in terms of the competition he’s facing, but his numbers speak for themselves.

Cowboys Gave ‘Good Money’ to Durden

With competition from the Broncos and other interested teams, Dallas couldn’t just give Durden any offer. According to Mitch LaPoint, the Cowboys’ Director of Scouting, they made sure to up the ante for his services.

LaPoint recognizes his varied talents and that the West Florida alum can compete for a spot with Dallas.

“We gave David some good money,” LaPoint explained. “But I think the pitch really was this guy’s ability to play inside and outside and then the return value and special teams value. You’re gonna have a chance to compete there.”

As for Durden, being an undrafted free agent is just motivation as he begins his pro career. The Cowboys will be hoping they end up on the right side of that.

“I’ve never really needed a lot of motivation to want to play the game of football. But this just will make it that much more fun to go out there and prove it: ‘Hey, you didn’t pick me,’” Durden said. “I’m ready to run into somebody.”