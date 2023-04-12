Cowboys Star Spotted With Potential Pro Bowl Target Amid Rumors

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons appears to be a getting an up-close look at running back Bijan Robinson ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Kollective trainer Mo Wells posted a short clip of Parsons working out with Robinson to his Instagram Story.

Parsons also reposted the video to his own Instagram Story. The workout sessions comes just weeks before the draft as the Cowboys are a team that has been heavily linked to Robinson following the franchise’s decision to release Ezekiel Elliott.

It remains to be seen if Robinson will be on the board when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 26. Parsons has been a vocal recruiter for the Cowboys throughout the offseason making pitches to other stars like DeAndre Hopkins. The star defender’s workout with Robinson is unlikely a sign on how Dallas will approach the draft, but that has not stopped some fans from getting excited about the possible duo.

Here is a look at the viral video that has Cowboys fans buzzing.



Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons working out with University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson (via @MoKnowz_) pic.twitter.com/McRFuTQsME — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 10, 2023

The Cowboys Would Be ‘Absolutely Thrilled’ If Bijan Robinson Is Available at No. 26, Says Insider

If Dallas wants Robinson to wear a star on his helmet, the Cowboys may have to move up to land the playmaker. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Robinson going to the Patriots at No. 14 in his latest mock draft, a full 12 spots above where Dallas is slated to pick. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the Cowboys would be “absolutely thrilled” if Robinson is available at No. 26.

“The Cowboys would have to be absolutely thrilled if Robinson fell to 26,” Machota detailed on March 22. “He’s the type of elite talent they’d probably select if they had a top-15 pick. With Ezekiel Elliott released and Tony Pollard franchise-tagged, running back is one of Dallas’ biggest needs. They are expected to pick one by Round 4, but none would make the immediate impact that Robinson would in the running and passing game.”

Bijan Robinson Is Drawing Comparisons to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Play

Robinson is widely viewed as one of the most talented running back prospects to enter the draft in recent years. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees shades of Raiders playmaker Josh Jacobs in Robinson’s game.

“Full-menu back blending a smorgasbord of position-specific traits that allow him to affect games,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Robinson is well-built with a compact lower half and pairs a low center of gravity with agile feet. There are elements of both fight and flight in his running style, but defenders can never be quite sure what they are going to get.

“He’s a capable inside/outside runner with unique footwork to stack moves and reset pathways, but can plow into tacklers at a moment’s notice using elite contact balance to keep the run rolling. He might need to dial back efforts to search out big runs so frequently and take what is there a little more often to keep from getting bogged down. His pass-catching talent ensures the opportunity for Robinson to see a high number of touches. He has a chance to become one of the more productive runners in the league very quickly.”