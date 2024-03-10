Cowboys Predicted to Add 37-TD Wide Receiver in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys can address the wide receiver group in a major way this offseason, and one direction includes a record-breaking prospect. While the team still has to determine the futures of players like Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, Zakhari Franklin could be the kind of addition that doesn’t depend on releases or other moves.

In the latest 2024 NFL mock draft from SB Nation, Franklin is being mocked to the Cowboys at the No. 231 pick in the seventh round. The former UTSA and Ole Miss receiver’s stock has fallen dramatically after this past year, but he’s also not far removed from his record-setting seasons in San Antonio.

“It may not be as pressing of a need right now, but receiver is a spot the Cowboys should probably look to address in this draft at some point,” the March 7 article states. “And with Zakhari Franklin being available at this stage, it’s an easy decision to make. Not too long ago, Franklin was a star at UTSA. He set program records his junior season, and then reset those records a year later. Franklin then opted to use his extra year of eligibility (due to the pandemic eligibility freeze) and transfer to Ole Miss. However, an injury early in the year impacted Franklin’s ability to find a spot on the depth chart, and he only appeared in four games.”

In terms of value, Franklin in a late round could be tremendous value.

Closer Look at Zakhari Franklin

When Franklin transferred to Ole Miss, there was plenty of hype. Back in July of 2023, he was named a Top 10 wide receiver prospect for the 2024 NFL draft by Pro Football Focus. This was primarily due to his 2021 and 2022 seasons, where he exploded for the Roadrunners.

Sports Reference shows that he caught 81 passes for 1027 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. In his senior season, he one-upped his previous year with 94 receptions, 1136 yards and 15 TDs. Franklin set UTSA records for all three categories in both seasons.

But he stumbled when making the jump to the Rebels. During fall camp, Franklin suffered an undisclosed injury and then missed the first three games. Another issue arose later in the season, keeping him off the field for several more weeks.

By the end of the year, he had only 4 catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys Could Deal Brandin Cooks to Browns

Between Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert, there is significant potential for a WR shake-up. Gallup and Tolbert appear to be cut candidates, while Cooks could be traded as Heavy’s recently covered.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote up a proposal that would send Cooks to the Cleveland Browns. In return, the Cowboys will get a fifth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Cooks has history with Browns QB Deshaun Watson, for one. While he wasn’t a dud signing, his $8 million salary stands out compared to what he offers. If Dallas wants to save that cap space, a trade would be the best way to get value out of the situation.