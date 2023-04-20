Cowboys Linked to Trade With Contender for 2-Time Championship QB

The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about their desire to land a developmental quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid offered one of the most interesting potential scenarios having the Cowboys orchestrate a seventh-round trade with the Chiefs to land former Georgia star Stetson Bennett. Dallas sends Kansas City a 2024 sixth-rounder to land the No. 250 overall selection in order to draft Bennett.

“How about one more trade? You’ll see teams jump around in Round 7 to take a chance on a QB, and we have the Cowboys sending a 2024 sixth-rounder to the Chiefs for the opportunity to take Bennett here,” Reid detailed on April 20, 2023. “He is one of the more intriguing late-round options, and there isn’t a more accomplished passer in this year’s draft class. He is undersized at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, and I’ve heard scouts compare him to Case Keenum — who has become one of the better backup QBs in the league. Teams don’t worry about using Keenum as a spot starter, and I could see a similar role for Bennett.

“…With Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush the unquestioned top options on the depth chart, this is just a developmental option for the Cowboys.”

There Is a ’50-50 Chance’ Georgia Star QB Stetson Bennett Gets Drafted, Says Insider

Bennett’s projection for the NFL draft is wide ranging despite leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back championships. The quarterback’s January arrest for public intoxication has some teams wondering if Bennett will go undrafted, but the talent is likely too much for a team like the Cowboys to pass on late.

Bennett threw for a career-high 4,128 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes in 2022. The quarterback added 205 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

“In talking to scouts this week, it sounds like there is a 50-50 chance Bennett gets drafted given his off-field history, which includes an arrest for public intoxication,” ESPN’s Matt Miller noted. “But I could see the Cowboys taking a chance on him. My sixth-ranked quarterback right now, Bennett has good touch to his throws and is a proven winner, but remember that he will turn 26 this October.”

The Cowboys Will Need to Cut a Quarterback If the Team Drafts a Quarterback

It is important to point out that the Cowboys already have three quarterbacks on the roster after the team re-signed backup Cooper Rush. Dallas also has Will Grier under contract for another season. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will live up to their talk about targeting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Under this scenario, Dallas would need to make training camp cuts at quarterback with Grier potentially being on the hot seat. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher believes the Cowboys may prefer to take a rookie quarterback and move on from Grier.

“There’s no cap concern here; rather, it’s about Dallas’ obvious plan to upgrade at the position,” Fisher wrote on April 11. “Grier is now 28 years old, a bit beyond what can be called a ‘prospect.’ And he’s not going to beat out the re-signed Cooper Rush.

“The Cowboys are openly digging through this draft for a kid QB to add to the Dak Prescott-led room. If they find one? The need for Grier lessens.”