Cowboys Linked to ‘Generational’ Playmaker

It is difficult to find an NFL mock draft where the Dallas Cowboys are not selecting a defensive player at No. 10, particularly the top cornerback on the board. There is one offensive player that if he falls will likely cause the Cowboys to consider an audible as we saw with CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 draft.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts continues to be an intriguing option for the Cowboys if he is somehow still on the board at No. 10. After his recent pro day, Pitts confirmed that he has talked with the Cowboys. Talking and drafting are two different things, but it shows the Cowboys are at least intrigued by the all-everything tight end.

With Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz on the roster, tight end is far from the Cowboys’ biggest need, but Pitts is arguably the best prospect we have seen at the position in the last decade. Pitts notched 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns last season with the Gators.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Pitts Is Widely Considered a ‘Generational’ Prospect

Best TE in the Nation | Florida TE Kyle Pitts 2020 Season HighlightsFlorida TE Kyle Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Comment suggestions for future videos and enjoy! If you liked the video please subscribe for similar content. Check out my other videos here: youtube.com/channel/UCK2KjpakrFdQ18GOV70WYfA Instagram: instagram.com/rshighlightsyt/?hl=en All Rights Reserved. No Copyright Infringement Intended. This video is non-profit, made… 2020-12-22T23:00:05Z

Pitts’ physical tools are just as impressive as his stats. The 6’5″, 245-pound tight end ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and jumped 33.5″ in his vertical test at his pro day. Pitts’ 83.375 wingspan is the highest of any wide receiver or tight end in the NFL over the last 20 years, per Pro Football Focus. As DallasCowboys.com’s David Helman noted, these numbers are one of the many reasons Pitts is considered a “generational” tight end prospect.

“Those numbers, combined with an impressive season of 2020 tape, do plenty to explain why people have been throwing around the word ‘generational’ when describing Pitts,” Helman noted. “All of these factors make it likely Pitts won’t even be hanging around for the Cowboys to consider at No. 10 overall – but it creates a heck of an interesting hypothetical.”

Cowboys Should ‘Drop Everything’ to Draft Pitts, Says Analyst

VideoVideo related to cowboys linked to ‘generational’ playmaker 2021-04-01T11:14:15-04:00

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm suggests the Cowboys should “drop everything” to select Pitts if he slips to No. 10. This includes abandoning their defense-first mentality the team likely has heading into day one of the draft. As Sturm admits, the track record for selecting a tight end with a top-10 selection has not had great returns which most recently includes Eric Ebron and T.J. Hockenson.

“It seems tough to find the actual monster at the position in the college game and draft process,” Sturm detailed. “If we identify Pitts as what we think he really is — arguably the best pass catcher in this draft and a singular matchup nightmare that transcends studies on tight ends and relative draft value — then, you drop everything and take him at No. 10 if quarterbacks and tackles bump him to you.”

This would delay selecting a corner to the second round, at the earliest. One possible solution in this scenario is trading Michael Gallup given he is in the market for a massive raise on his new deal.

“But, in short, after watching Pitts this weekend and how many first-round corners cannot deal with him (absolutely no way you cover him with a linebacker or safety), I would grab him if he was there,” Sturm added. “I need to be prepared to figure out creative ways to address defense if I have to walk away from Surtain to get Pitts. It might cost me Gallup to trade for a veteran corner to make up for this.”

Pitts Could Be a Top-5 Pick

Kyle Pitts' 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.44u. That speed at 6'6" and 246 lbs though 👀 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjysreMifF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Pitts’ stock continues to rise meaning the Cowboys are unlikely to have an opportunity to select the tight end at No. 10. There is still an outside chance with teams like the 49ers trading up to have an opportunity to select a top quarterback. A run on quarterbacks with the top four picks would push down Pitts and other skill players. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Pitts being selected at No. 4 to the Falcons in his latest mock draft, a shift from the popular notion that Atlanta will snag their quarterback of the future.

“He is a unique talent and a mismatch for any opponent,” McShay explained. “His 6-foot-6 size, speed and hands would cause fits for defensive coordinators, especially when they already have to account for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.”