Cowboys Could Replace Dak Prescott With 45-TD QB Labeled Next Tony Romo

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to be in a standoff with Dak Prescott over a new deal, the franchise may need to have a backup plan. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton put together a list of the top potential quarterback replacement options.

One name to watch on the 2024 NFL draft list is Oregon Ducks standout Bo Nix. The quarterback’s projections have a wide range, but there is a chance the Cowboys could land him in the second round.

“Assuming they target top prospects to fortify their offensive line, they should start to look at quarterbacks on Day 2,” Moton detailed in the April 13, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL Draft: QBs Cowboys Should Target as Potential Dak Prescott Replacements.”

“With picks 56 and 87, Dallas could consider Bo Nix, who hasn’t generated much first-round buzz. Remember, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Cowboys may draft a quarterback ‘higher than you think…’

“As a second- or third-rounder, Nix would be a high-floor prospect to back up Prescott. … As of today, Dallas has the perimeter playmakers and appropriate system to help Nix succeed if he’s the eventual replacement for Prescott.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Bo Nix Is Drawing Comparisons to Tony Romo

Nix was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football last season. The quarterback threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 77.4% of his passes. Nix also added 234 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground.

Given his production, why would Nix not be a first-round selection? Nix is on the older end for an NFL prospect at 24 years old. Questions also remain as to how Nix’s game will translate outside of Oregon’s system.

Cowboys fans will like the comparison NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gives for Nix. The draft analyst sees a lot of similarities between Nix and Cowboys legend Tony Romo.

“Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of the quarterback. “Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback.

“… Nix has shown great improvement with his pocket poise. He’s capable of moving the sticks as a scrambler or as part of the running game. Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out,” Zierlein added.

“I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Need to Move Up in the 2nd Round to Land Bo Nix

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson projects Nix going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 44 pick, well above where Dallas would be on the clock at No. 56. The No. 24 pick is likely too early for Nix given the Cowboys’ other roster needs. Yet, Dallas may need to move up in the second round to snag Nix.

“He’s so much more confident than he was when he came in,” an anonymous NFC area scout told NFL.com. “The only thing you worry about a little bit is how he will respond when he’s outside the comfort of that (Oregon) offense. Does he play with the same confidence?”

With Trey Lance and Cooper Rush already on the roster, there is likely not an urgency to add another backup quarterback. Selecting a quarterback high in the draft would indicate the Cowboys have concern about Prescott signing a long-term contract extension. Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.