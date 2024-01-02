Cowboys Predicted to Land TD Machine as Possible Tony Pollard Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the market for a new running back this offseason. Wisconsin star running back Braelon Allen is being floated as a possible option for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL draft.

Current RB1 Tony Pollard is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season after playing on the $10 million franchise tag. USA Today’s Tim Lettiero recently released a seven-round mock draft.

The analyst has Dallas landing Allen in the third round. Take a look at the persuasive argument for Dallas taking the productive “tank” of a running back.

“In a wide-open running back class that gets bigger by the day with guys returning to school, Braelon Allen has a good chance to be one of the best backs in this group,” Lettiero wrote in a December 15, 2023 article titled, “Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Replenishing OL, RB among top 2024 priorities.”

“… Although he’s incredibly young [turns 20 in January], Allen is built like a tank. He is all of his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame but has more than enough long speed to boot. The obvious Derrick Henry comparisons come up often but he is quite easily the closest we’ve seen to Henry since,” Lettiero continued.

“Allen is an absolute load to bring down and by default gets at least a yard every time he goes forward. The agility and pass-catching aren’t there but the pass protection is and while Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle have done better this season, giving Dak Prescott a back that can block like a tight end would be very beneficial for his long-term future as well.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys’ Target Braelon Allen Posted 35 Touchdowns in 3 Years at Wisconsin

Drafting Allen or another running back does not necessarily mean the team moves on from Pollard. That said, Pollard’s production should give Dallas pause before potentially signing the star to a new long-term deal. Pollard has not topped 60 rushing yards in four straight outings for Dallas.

Allen brings with him an impressive resume posting 35 career touchdowns in his three years at Wisconsin. The playmaker has notched double-digit touchdowns in all three seasons with the Badgers. Allen posted 181 carries for 984 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The playmaker averaged 5.4 yards per rush in 11 appearances.

The Badgers star has impressive NFL size at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. There are questions about Allen heading into the NFL, including how impactful the rusher can be in the passing game.

Allen had 28 receptions for 132 yards in 2023. The running back also struggled with fumbles, not an encouraging sign heading into the league.

Braelon Allen Is Being Praised for His ‘Size, Vision & Acceleration’ Heading Into the 2024 NFL Draft

Yet, Wisconsin is known for producing elite level NFL running backs including Jonathan Taylor and Melvin Gordon. Back in November, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected Allen to be a third-round pick.

“Allen entered the season with second-round grades from several scouts,” Brugler told The Athletic’s Jesse Temple in November 3 mailbag article. “Love his size, vision, acceleration. Plus the fact that he’s still only 19 years old. But he’s also put the ball on the ground too much this season (didn’t see that on last year’s film). Needs to stay healthy and on the field.

“My guess right now is both [Allen and Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson] are drafted in the third round if they declare, but that might change over the final month of the season and during the process. Both project as NFL starters.”