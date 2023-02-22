Cowboys Meet ‘Extensively’ With Playmaking Quarterback Amid Rumors: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that the team plans to select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft and former Tennessee star Hendon Hooker is emerging as a potential target in Big D. The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported that the Cowboys are among the teams that have “met extensively” with Hooker during the pre-draft process.

“Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has met extensively with the Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, and Cowboys during the pre-draft process, per source,” Fowler tweeted on February 21, 2023. “The dual-threat talent is expected be healthy and ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Nov.”

Hooker’s season-ending ACL injury has prompted a wide range of projections for where the playmaker will land in the draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts that Hooker will be a late day-two pick which would put the quarterback in the third-round range. Hooker is now expected to be cleared to play by training camp, per Fowler.

“Another step in his return to action, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker will have the brace on his left knee removed this week, per source,” Fowler detailed on February 13. “He shined in team interviews at the Senior Bowl and is expected to be full go for training camp.”

What Would the Addition of Hendon Hooker Mean for Dak Prescott’s Future With the Cowboys?

If the Cowboys add a quarterback like Hooker, what does it mean for Prescott’s future as the Dallas QB1? Prescott still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million contract and his deal makes it extremely unlikely Dallas moves on from the veteran this offseason. Things could get cloudier in 2024 as the Cowboys have an out in Prescott’s deal but would have to take a dead cap hit of $39.9 million if they released the quarterback, per Spotrac.

All this could change as the Cowboys admitted the team could explore signing Prescott to a contract extension this offseason. This would allow Dallas to create additional cap space, but it could also give the team less flexibility when it comes to Prescott’s future.

If the Cowboys select a quarterback in the first three rounds of the draft, it would not change Prescott’s status as the team’s starter. Yet, selecting a quarterback with upside like Hooker would admittedly put more pressure on Prescott to bounce back from his career-high 17 interceptions in 2022 heading into next season.

Hendon Hooker’s ACL Injury Could Prompt the Cowboys to Get a Bargain on the QB

Meeting with Hooker is far from a sign that the quarterback will end up in Dallas as the Cowboys are likely to connect with a number of prospects (including other quarterbacks) prior to the draft. Hooker does possess a lot of upside, and with Prescott already in place Dallas can afford to exercise patience if the quarterback’s recovery takes longer than expected. The Cowboys may be able to land Hooker at a bit of discount given his injury could prompt the playmaker to fall a little further in the draft than if the Vols star was fully healthy.

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes during his 11 appearances in 2022. The quarterback is also a threat with his legs rushing for 430 yards and five TDs on the ground.