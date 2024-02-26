Cowboys Floated as Landing Spot for 20-TD QB Amid Dak Prescott Chatter

The Dallas Cowboys already have three quarterbacks on the roster, but one analyst believes the team should at least consider taking a signal-caller in the 2024 NFL draft. The Dallas Morning News’ Kevin Sherrington believes Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a name to watch in the second round.

“Otherwise [if the Cowboys pass on a running back] in the second [round], I could be talked into Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, not that he’ll last that long,” Sherrington wrote in a February 25, 2024 story titled, “OL help? A new RB? Here are key players Cowboys’ offseason shopping list should include.” “Besides linebacker, the Cowboys could use a cornerback and more offensive linemen. Maybe a quarterback, like, say, Jordan Travis of Florida State.”

With Dak Prescott, Trey Lance and Cooper Rush all on the roster, taking a quarterback in the second round makes little sense. That is unless Prescott and the Cowboys still have not reached a contract extension by the time the draft starts on April 27.

NFL Draft 2024: Florida State QB Jordan Travis Threw 20 Touchdowns & Just 2 Interceptions in 2023

Play

While it is a stretch to think the Cowboys will take a quarterback early, let’s examine Travis’ outlook heading into the NFL. Travis is recovering from a season-ending broken leg sustained in November, an injury which would also squash the Seminoles’ College Football Playoff chances.

Prior to the injury, Travis threw for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing 63.9% of his passes in 11 appearances. Travis added 176 rushing yards and 7 TDs on the ground.

It would be a surprise if the Cowboys or another team takes Travis in the second round. Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman projects Travis to be a day three selection.

“As a pure passer, Travis displays good timing and accuracy to the short and intermediate areas of the field when he can set his feet,” Weissman detailed in a February 22 pre-draft profile of Travis. “He has a quick release and makes quick decisions. He throws very well when on the run and always looks to make plays when he escapes the pocket.

“…Travis is the ultimate competitor and a player 32 GMs would want on their team. His injury and lack of high-end NFL arm talent will likely result in him falling to day three, but he is a player I would target in the middle rounds as I see him becoming a high-end backup at the next level.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Not Had ‘Substantial Talks’ With Dak Prescott About a New Contract

Play

During the 2024 Senior Bowl, owner Jerry Jones remained non-committal to signing Prescott to a contract extension. It would still be considered an upset if Prescott entered next season without a new deal.

Prescott has one more season remaining on a four-year, $160 million contract. As things stand now, Prescott has a massive $59.4 million cap hit for 2024. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the two sides have not had “substantial talks” about an extension this offseason.

“”I was told that Dallas and Dak Prescott’s reps have not had any substantial talks,” Fowler remarked during a February 24 “SportsCenter” appearance, via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “They have not discussed numbers, they could certainly meet at the NFL combine next week though to at least get started to see where each side is at.”