Cowboys Predicted to Trade for 28-TD Champ After Letting Pro Bowler Bolt

The Dallas Cowboys face a number of decisions, not the least of which is the future of Tony Pollard. After playing on the $10 million franchise tag in 2023, there are plenty of rumors that Dallas could let Pollard walk in free agency.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz offered a “big prediction” for all of the NFL teams that have been eliminated. Schatz believes the Cowboys will not re-sign Pollard, instead trading up in the third round of the NFL draft to land the team’s next starter.

Michigan’s Blake Corum (who Heavy Sports has mentioned as a fit) and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson are labeled as potential options. Barring a late change, Henderson will not be a possibility as the running back is returning to Ohio State.

“The Cowboys will allow running back Tony Pollard to leave in free agency and then trade up to the top of the third round to take a new starting running back, perhaps TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) or Blake Corum (Michigan),” Schatz wrote in a January 14, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL offseason: Key free agents, draft notes, predictions.” “There aren’t really any running backs projected to go in this year’s first two rounds, but the Cowboys will want to move up to make sure they get the guy they want.”

NFL Draft 2024: Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Blake Corum Posted 28 Touchdowns in 2023

It is hard to argue with Corum’s resume at Michigan. The star rushed for a combined 45 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Corum was a major reason why the Wolverines secured a national championship this season. The playmaker finished with 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023. Corum also added 16 receptions for 117 yards and a TD through the air.

So, why would Corum be available in the third round, even if Dallas traded up? The few questions about Corum center around his 5-foot-8 size and ability to impact the passing game.

“Corum’s 17-yard touchdown run in overtime against Alabama was a perfect encapsulation of his skills as an NFL prospect,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler remarked in a January 8 story titled, “Ranking the top 25 NFL Draft prospects in Michigan-Washington title showdown.” “He runs with urgent decision-making at the line and pairs his eyes with his feet to bounce between gaps and find daylight.

“One of the knocks against Corum is his below-average impact as a receiver, which is ironic because his two catches in the Rose Bowl were pivotal plays: a first-quarter touchdown and a fourth-down catch and run in the final minutes of regulation. He is considered a third-round prospect.”

Cowboys Rumors: Is It Time for Dallas to Move on From Tony Pollard?

Last Tony Pollard dropped 1.2 YPC from last season to this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/Kmv1G8MhK8 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 12, 2024

Pollard posted 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in the team’s playoff loss. To Pollard’s credit, Dallas played from behind for the entirety of the game, not exactly a game script built for a running back.

Yet, Pollard was largely underwhelming this season compared to the explosiveness that defined the playmaker’s early years in Dallas. Pollard rushed for less than 60 yards in 11 of 18 contests for the Cowboys this season.

Dallas may be looking to add multiple running backs this offseason. A rookie like Corum makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys, along with an additional veteran.