Cowboys Linked to New ‘High-Level’ Quarterback Amid Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to target a developmental quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, but it remains to be seen how early the team will make a move for a new signal-caller. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler put together a list of possible quarterback targets for Dallas with former Fresno State standout Jake Haener topping the list.

Haener is moving up draft boards after a strong Senior Bowl week, and Brugler noted the ex-Bulldogs signal-caller is “doing high-level quarterback things” coming into the NFL. As for an NFL comparison, the undersized quarterback shows shades of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

“Before turning on the tape for Fresno State’s Jake Haener last summer, I didn’t have high expectations,” Brugler wrote on February 9, 2023. “He is undersized and doesn’t have a power arm when I saw him on TV. However, if I were running a team, drafting Haener in the middle rounds would be a priority to get him in my quarterbacks room.

“With most college passers, their scouting report requires a projection in several areas. But Haener is already doing high-level quarterback things that should translate well to the NFL, like throwing receivers open or placing the ball away from the leverage of the defender. What makes Haener stand out the most is his competitive toughness to stand tall in the pocket with confidence and consistently find answers when blitzed. At worst, he can be a Taylor Heinicke, a resourceful backup capable of winning games as a spot starter.”

The Cowboys Plan to Draft a Quarterback

Draft Sleeper 😴 | Jake Haener 2022 Fresno State Highlights 🐶 || HD Draft Sleeper 😴 | Jake Haener 2022 Fresno State Highlights 🐶 || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-01-15T20:30:03Z

The speculation about potential quarterback prospects has heated up since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team plans to target a signal-caller in the draft. There could be more pressure on this move if current Dallas QB2 Cooper Rush leaves in free agency.

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins tweeted on February 1. “He said he should have committed to drafting one every year years ago.”

Jake Haener Models His Game After Former Saints QB Drew Brees

If there were betting odds going into game for @seniorbowl MVP, one of favorites would’ve been Fresno State QB Jake Haener. Dude figures out ways to move his team. NFL scouts love his guts. Stood in & took huge hit on his 44-yard TD in 4Q. 🏆📈#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/aaPnU7rzol — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 5, 2023

There is not shortage of interest in Haener as the quarterback told Heavy Sports he met with 16 different teams for formal interviews at the Senior Bowl. Haener is listed at 6’1″ but will likely measure much shorter during the pre-draft process. The undersized quarterback did not hesitate to point to former Saints star Drew Brees as the one player he attempted to model his game after.

“If you can throw it and you’re accurate, that’s what Drew was,” Haener noted following a February 1 Senior Bowl practice. “Drew’s been able to do it better than everyone else so far. So, I just try to do everything I can that’s similar to him- quick feet, accuracy, timing- and just do the best I can.”

Haener threw for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing a staggering 72% of his passes during 10 games for the Bulldogs in 2022. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes that Haener’s play at the Senior Bowl makes the quarterback a possible day-two pick.

“I was really impressed all week with Fresno State’s Haener, and multiple evaluators I spoke to said he was clearly the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl,” McShay explained on February 3. “Entering the week, a lot of teams had Haener and BYU’s Hall neck and neck, but Haener really stood out. He was in control, and despite being undersized at 6-foot and 208 pounds, he showed no fear. He anticipates and moves well, and his confidence was noticeable.

“After the week of practices, Haener is my QB6 and a Day 2 prospect behind Tennessee’s Hooker.”