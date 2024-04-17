Cowboys Trade Proposal Adds Top 10 Pick for Draft Haul

There is no question that the Cowboys need to add to their current roster, which is thin on the offensive line, thin on the defensive line, thin at wide receiver and very thin at running back. But the question is, how aggressive should they be in addressing those needs? We have seen the Cowboys scoff at adding players via NFL free agency. Perhaps they’ll find some aggression during the draft, though.

But whether that means moving up in the upcoming draft is a fair thing to ponder. That’s what’s happened over at Bleacher Report, where writer Alex Kay has the Cowboys perhaps offering a package of three very choice picks to move up to Atlanta’s No. 8 spot in this month’s draft.

The deal that Kay proposes is as follows …

Atlanta Falcons receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 24 overall), 2024 second-round pick (No. 56 overall), 2025 first-round pick (TBD)

Dallas Cowboys receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)

Falcons Could Move Back in NFL Draft

From the standpoint of the Falcons, the trade makes some sense. The big issue Atlanta had heading into the offseason was the team’s lack of quality quarterback play. They addressed that by signing Kirk Cousins. With that hole filled, the Falcons can afford to move back and collect a few more picks with which to address holes.

But there is less sense made here for the Cowboys, who have multiple holes to fill in the draft and are already down their fourth-round pick going back to the trade with the 49ers for backup quarterback Trey Lance last season.

Kay seems more confident in the Dallas depth chart than is warranted. He writes: “The Dallas Cowboys should be looking shore up deficiencies along their offensive line or on the edge in this year’s draft, and they may not want to wait until No. 24 to do so. At No. 8, they could likely land a high-end Year 1 contributor who can assist on a deep playoff run, something they need following last year’s stunning Wild Card Round exit.

“Dallas doesn’t have many roster holes after three consecutive 12-5 finishes. It should be happy coming away with someone like Joe Alt or Jared Verse, the top offensive lineman and edge-rusher on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s big board, respectively.”

Cowboys Have Holes All Over the Roster

Of course, Dallas has plenty of holes. Tyron Smith, the starting left tackle, has departed. Tyler Biadasz, the starting center, is also out. Michael Gallup, the starting wide receiver, is gone. Tony Pollard, the starting running back, is in Tennessee. Starting defensive lineman Dorace Armstrong also bolted in free agency.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retired, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore is out as a free agent.

Joe Alt or Jared Verse can’t play all those positions. The team is lacking in available cap space, so signing new players (without restructuring current deals) is not really an option. According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys have $3.8 million in effective cap space remaining.

The Cowboys need more players, they do not need to consolidate picks—and to throw away next year’s first-rounder—to fill a hole.

If anything, the Cowboys should be the team trading down to amass more picks.