Proposed Cowboys Trade Lands Replacement for Ex-Pro Bowler in Ravens Deal

The Dallas Cowboys may be in the market for a new starting center as Tyler Biadasz hits free agency. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond provided a few NFL draft ideas in his latest mock draft.

One proposed deal has the Baltimore Ravens moving up in the first round as the Cowboys slide down to No. 30. Dallas moves down six spots and nets an additional third-round pick (No. 93) from the Ravens. The Cowboys are still able to land a new starting center by selecting West Virginia’s Zach Frazier at No. 30.

“The idea of this mock draft was to walk away with a center, with the obvious focus being on Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson,” Drummond noted in a February 20, 2024 story titled, “7-Round Mock Draft: Trades net Cowboys OC, LB, WR, RB.” “In this mock, however, he was snatched away from the Cowboys by the Houston Texans just one pick prior.

“Dallas still needs a center to replace free agent Tyler Biadasz and fortunately there being two more highly regarded prospects in this draft works to their favor when the phone rang. …The Ravens moved up here to get WR Troy Franklin of Oregon, the fifth receiver off the board in the first round.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Center Zach Frazier Sustained a Broken Leg in November

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Frazier ranked as his No. 36 overall prospect and third center on the big board. One notable thing to consider with Frazier is the center is recovering from a broken leg sustained in November. Brugler does not believe this will impact his draft stock given his speedy recovery.

“Frazier is a leverage-based blocker with the knee bend and grip strength expected of a four-time state champion high school wrestler,” Brugler wrote in his profile of Frazier. “He won the genetic lottery for a center: Those on his father’s side were football players; those on his mother’s side were wrestlers.

“At times, his hands get out in front and his feet are late to catch up, but he consistently finds a way to stay under control and finish. Despite breaking his leg in November, Frazier is already running and moving without restrictions, and the injury shouldn’t have a significant impact on his draft grade.”

Cowboys Rumors: Former Pro Bowl Center Tyler Biadasz Is Likely to Leave in Free Agency

Drafting a center this early would almost assuredly mean the Cowboys let Biadasz walk in free agency. Biadasz is one season removed from making the Pro Bowl.

The veteran earned a 68.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023. ESPN’s Todd Archer believes Dallas is unlikely to re-sign Biadasz.

“This has been a weird situation. Biadasz has started every game he has played the past three years and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, but there has been no real move to sign him to an extension,” Archer wrote in a February 21 article titled, “Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith among Cowboys’ top FAs on offense.”

“It is looking like he will be the third straight interior offensive lineman whom the Cowboys have drafted and developed only to see leave in free agency, joining Connor Williams (Dolphins) Connor McGovern (Bills).”