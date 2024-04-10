Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Explosive’ WR as Michael Gallup Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys still have a possible hole in their wide receiver group, but they could find their replacement for Michael Gallup by the end of this month. The Cowboys have made very little noise in the 2024 offseason, but they can still add significant talent in the 2024 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report’s NFL team has released their latest three-round mock draft, and it features an offense-heavy approach. After drafting two pieces for the offensive line, the Cowboys are projected to add Oregon WR prospect Troy Franklin in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Franklin was the standout receiver on the Ducks’ explosive 2023 offense. While he isn’t quite receiving the same hype as names like Malik Nabors, he’s clearly a talented player.

As a like-for-like replacement, Franklin and Gallup are not perfectly similar. But Franklin is an outside WR through and through, and his ability to catch the long ball would assist the rest of the Cowboys’ offense.

What to Know About Troy Franklin

After arriving at Oregon, Franklin had to work his way up to a prominent role with the Ducks. After a bit-part role as a freshman, Franklin began his rise during the 2022 season.

According to Sports Reference, Franklin caught 61 passes for 891 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. While his volume numbers weren’t insane, averaging 14.6 yards per reception and scoring 9 times is a great rate of production.

But it’s his final season in Eugene, Oregon that should excite or scare NFL fans. He kicked the heat up in 2023 with 81 receptions, 1383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Franklin averaged 17.1 yards per catch along the way.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to New Orleans Saint star Chris Olave, but it’s the analyst’s description that makes him seem like a natural fit with the Cowboys.

“Franklin might not get WR1 target volume,” Zierlein writes. “But he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates. Franklin could become a coveted complementary piece for an established WR1 or a productive vertical target for a team looking for instant help in the passing game.”

Established WR1 who excels on shorter to immediate routes? That sounds a lot like CeeDee Lamb.

Details on Potential Holdout with Cowboys WR

Speaking of Lamb, the Cowboys may have a significant problem on their hands. Lamb is due a massive contract extension as he enters the final season of his rookie contract, and Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken reported on April 8 that a contract holdout is possible.

“The Cowboys will start their spring workout program April 15,” Gehlken explained. “Barring a contract extension that, when complete, is expected to make Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Lamb won’t take the field. At least, that is the precedent he appears certain to follow.”

It seems likely that Dallas will extend Lamb, but it’s still not ideal to deal with a holdout. Considering that the team isn’t extending QB Dak Prescott anytime soon, more contract issues and the drama that stems from that isn’t helping the morale of Cowboys fans.