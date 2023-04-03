Cowboys Meet with ‘Slippery’ Up-and-Coming WR in Dallas: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be turning their attention to the wide receiver position in their latest efforts to improve the roster.

Dallas has already traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who brings a serious amount of success and NFL experience. Now, they may be looking to inject some youth into the wide receiver group.

NFL media insider Tom Pelissero posted on April 3 that the Cowboys will be meeting with former Boston College star and NFL draft prospect Zay Flowers on Monday.

“Boston College WR Zay Flowers is on a Top 30 visit with the #Cowboys today, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys have drafted a wide receiver in each of the past three drafts, with CeeDee Lamb joining in 2020, Simi Fehoko being drafted in 2021, and Jalen Tolbert joining the squad as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adding another prospect into the mix wouldn’t hurt, but it would be another presence to consider in an already-crowded locker room. That being said, the Cowboys will struggle to find a more promising option at the No. 26 overall pick than Flowers.

Flowers Looking Toward NFL Draft

The reason why Flowers is such an enticing prospect is the combination of experience and pure talent. Over the past three seasons, Flowers has been the most explosive weapon available for the Eagles.

Sports Reference states that he has totaled 2715 receiving yards during that span, catching 26 touchdowns in the process. His final season with Boston College was also his best, with Flowers catching 78 passes for 1077 receiving yards and 12 TDs.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes him as a “very slippery” receiver who uses his 4.3 speed and small 5’9″ frame to his advantage.

“Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence,” Zierlein wrote. “Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders.”

Flowers is currently mocked by fellow NFL.com writer Chad Reuter to go at the 39th overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Taking the receiver at No. 26 may be a reach, but it all depends on how serious the Cowboys feel about Flowers’ ability to step up at the next level.

Cowboys Could Help Flowers’ ‘Dream’ Come True

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Flowers was asked about his journey from his childhood in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Boston College and now the NFL. It’s clear that the situation is still surreal to the receiver.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing,” Flowers said. “I had this dream as a child, so being able to live that is going to be extraordinary and amazing… Boston College gave me a chance to do something I dreamed about as a kid, to fulfill my dreams. They were always there for me, and they gave me an opportunity, so I felt like I was indebted to them. It was right for me to stay, and it worked out best for me.”

Flowers had the opportunity to transfer and raise his profile as a prospect, but instead stuck out his college career in Boston.

Being drafted by Dallas would provide another major shift, but the Biletnikoff Award semifinalist is continuing his dream no matter where he is drafted in April.