Cowboys Former Pro Bowl Starter Bolts for Commanders in $30 Million Move

The Dallas Cowboys are losing multiple players to the team’s rival Washington Commanders. Starting center Tyler Biadasz and pass rusher Dorance Armstrong have both agreed to terms with the Commanders. It looks as though new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking to build his core around several former Cowboys players he worked with in Big D.

“Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz agreed to a contract with Commanders, a person familiar with deal said. He is the first but probably not last Cowboys player to follow Dan Quinn to Washington,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted in a March 11, 2024 message on X. “Biadasz a respected veteran who saved two turnovers in 2023 with his motor to cover and finish.”

The news comes hours after the Cowboys lost starting running back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans. Dallas is now in the market for at least two new starters. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Biadasz’s new verbal deal with the Commanders is a 3-year, $30 million contract.

Ex-Cowboys Starting Center Tyler Biadasz Made the Pro Bowl in 2022

The Cowboys selected Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Biadasz has been the Cowboys starting center for the last three seasons, making 53 starts over his four years in Dallas.

The veteran is just one season removed from making the Pro Bowl in 2022. It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys address the center position in free agency or prefer to find their next starter in the NFL draft. Biadasz earned a 68.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.



The Dallas Cowboys Could Upgrade at Center by Losing Tyler Biadasz, Says Analyst

This number was actually up from the 61.7 grade the offensive linemen earned from PFF in 2022 during his Pro Bowl campaign. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker believes Biadasz’s departure is an opportunity for the Cowboys to upgrade at center.

“I’ve said it a thousand times and so here’s 1,001: I believe Dorance Armstrong is criminally underrated and, as such, a bigger loss than many will either admit or know,” Walker detailed in a March 11 message on X. “That doesn’t mean I think he’s irreplaceable in that role, though. It just means people overlook his contributions, of which there are many (including run defense and S/T). Show me Junior Fehoko + Day 3 pick.

“As for Tyler Biadasz, I’ve said the #Cowboys could stand to upgrade at center, so I don’t view that as a big loss — though they need to get it right with his replacement and not take a step backwards there.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Already Losing Several Top Running Back Options

As Dallas looks to replace Pollard, the team is already missing out on some of the top veteran options. Saquon Barkley has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles. Josh Jacobs appears to be headed to the Green Bay Packers, while D’Andre Swift has committed to the Chicago Bears.

Could the Cowboys take a big swing on Derrick Henry? The star running backs are quickly signing with new teams just hours into NFL free agency.