Cowboys Predicted to Make Run at Ex-$17 Million Super Bowl Champ Starter

The Dallas Cowboys made two significant trades in one week, but more moves may be on the way in Big D. According to CowboysSI.com, Dallas is expected to bolster their interior defensive line with their next move and Rams free-agent defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is being labeled as a potential target.

“A Cowboys source tells CowboysSI.com that examining interior D-linemen is next on the ‘things to do’ list,” CowboysSI.com’s Adam Schultz wrote on March 20, 2023. “We know the return of Johnathan Hankins is a desire, and as we wrote last week, Carlos Watkins might return as well. But would long-time Ravens standout Calais Campbell be an upgrade? Or, just as Dallas is looking at local guys like Ronald Jones (of McKinney and USC), shouldn’t the Cowboys also meet with 6-4, 320-pound defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (of Fort Worth and Alabama)?”

CowboysSI.com’s Mike Fisher believes Dallas will be “calculatingly aggressive” with their next moves. The Cowboys will have to get creative as the team has a projected $3.2 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac and still needs room to sign their upcoming rookie class.

Robinson started the last two seasons for the Rams including during the team’s 2021 Super Bowl run. The veteran notched 42 tackles and three quarterback hits in 10 starts last season. Robinson is just one year removed from a career-high 67 tackles and two forced fumbles during 17 appearances in 2021.

The Cowboys May Be Able to Sign A’Shawn Robinson on a Bargain Deal

The defensive tackle could be out of the Cowboys’ price range as Spotrac projected Robinson’s market value to be a three-year, $24 million contract. With Robinson still remaining on the market, there is a chance Dallas could be able to land the defender on a bargain one-year deal. Pro Football Focus is less bullish on Robinson’s next contract projecting a one-year, $3 million deal.

Robinson is recovering from a season-ending torn meniscus injury which could prevent the defender from landing a lucrative contract this offseason. The defensive lineman’s strength is stopping the run, the biggest weakness of the Dallas defense last season. PFF had Robinson ranked as their No. 100 free agent and 12th rated defensive tackle.

“Robinson signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and then had it reworked into a three-year deal during the pandemic, so he once again hits free agency,” Pro Football Focus detailed. “Despite entering his eighth NFL season, Robinson will be 28 through the entire 2023 campaign.

“Robinson’s 73.6 run-defense grade over the last two seasons ranks tied for 12th among interior defenders, with his 46 defensive stops ranking inside the top 20 even though he missed the second half of the 2022 season with a torn meniscus. Fortunately, the standard recovery timeline indicates that he’ll be back in time for 2023 offseason activities.”

Could the Cowboys Make a Run at Bobby Wagner?

Star linebacker Bobby Wagner is a popular name among Cowboys fans and the former Pro Bowl defender has once again been linked to Dallas following his release by the Rams. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys are willing give Wagner the kind of deal the linebacker will command in free agency. According to CowboysSi.com’s Bri Amaranthus, Dallas is “monitoring” Wagner’s status in free agency, not exactly an aggressive stance from the Cowboys front office.

“Future Hall-Of-Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner remains unsigned as NFL free agency rolls. … and a source tells CowboysSI.com that the Dallas Cowboys – well aware of a possible Wagner reunion with the Seattle Seahawks – are ‘monitoring’ the status of the durable 32-year-old, who started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season, playing nearly every defensive snap,” Amaranthus detailed on March 17.