Kellen Moore Gets Candid on Dak Prescott After Cowboys Exit

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is no longer with the Dallas Cowboys, but the coach is still praising Dak Prescott. During a June 29, 2023 interview on “The Season With Peter Schrager,” Moore labeled Prescott as the “best leader” of any player or coach he has worked with during his career in football.

“The best person. I think the best leader I’ve ever been around, easily and, in all honesty, player or coach or anything,” Moore noted on the podcast. “I think his ability to connect with a team in all spectrums is rare, and I’ve never seen it in any other way. His work ethic, his command, I think he’s incredible.

“We’ve all been through that Dallas journey. He has a phenomenal way of being able to deal with probably more than your average NFL starting quarterback. He handles it beautifully, and he’s certainly a guy you forever root for.”

Moore moved on to the Chargers this offseason where he will work with star quarterback Justin Herbert. Dallas promoted Brian Schottenheimer to take over as offensive coordinator, but head coach Mike McCarthy will handle play-calling duties.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: ‘I Do Believe There Was Some Disconnect Between [McCarthy] & Kellen,’ Says Ex-Scout

“He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.” —Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦@dak⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast pic.twitter.com/v28drnkRAc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2023

The Cowboys decision to move on from Moore raised eyebrows given Dallas averaged the fourth-most points in the NFL last season at 27.5 per game. Former Cowboys scout Brian Broaddus reported there was tension between Moore and McCarthy over the direction of the offense.

“I do believe there was some disconnect between him [McCarthy] and Kellen on some things and maybe Mike had to say, ‘Listen, I want to do it this way,'” Broaddus noted during a January 23 episode of “Cowboys Break.” “And Kellen’s like, ‘Oh okay, well then, we’ll do it and we’ll see.'”

Dak Prescott on Dallas Cowboys Moving on From Kellen Moore: ‘I’m Upset But I’m Happy for Him’

Kellen Moore had been a backup his entire time in Detroit and in Dallas. In 2016, Tony Romo went down in the preseason. Moore was the number 2, but was injured, too. So rookie Dak Prescott went in. The rest was history. How’d Moore handle that? Good life lesson stuff here. pic.twitter.com/OD5PlwPHzH — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2023

Part of the challenge is Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022 despite only playing in 12 games. Given Prescott has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million contract, it was easier for Dallas to change coordinators than consider a move at quarterback. Prescott admitted to initially being frustrated with Dallas’ decision to make a coordinator change.

“I’m upset but I’m happy for him,” Prescott told The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on February 9.

Mike McCarthy on Disconnect With Kellen Moore: ‘I Want[ed] Him to Run the Damn Ball, So I Can Rest My Defense’

During the NFL combine, McCarthy said the quiet part out loud revealing some of the tension that occurred with Moore over the team’s philosophy. McCarthy admitted he wanted to “run the damn ball so I can rest my defense” which was not the same way Moore saw things in Dallas.

“But we killed our defense,” McCarthy said on March 1, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “We didn’t have enough pass rush. And then we got into the playoffs, and we got into a shootout, and we got our a** kicked.

“…So my point is, I’ve been there, and he’s wired a little bit that way. I’ve been where Kellen’s been. Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense.”