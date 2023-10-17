Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Fires Off 2-Word NSFW Message

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is back to positivity after the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. After the game, Dak Prescott was candid when asked if the contest was a must-win for Dallas: “s*** yeah.”

“S*** yeah. Yeah, it was a must win,” Prescott told reporters on October 17, 2023. “Yeah, [it is] early in the season but 4-2 or 3-3, it’s a huge difference. Yeah, it just is. Like, I get exactly what you’re saying, it’s early in the season.

“I’ve been in the 3-5 season that we turned it around and went on a win streak and won the division. So, I get what you’re saying, but 4-2, second road win of the year against a great team, against a great offense, great defense going into the bye week. We talked about after last week not allowing this thing to landslide, and obviously I think a win like this allows you to really close that book [loss versus 49ers in Week 5].”

Dak Prescott on Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers: ‘Just Want to Get That Taste Out of Your Mouth’

Was tonight a must-win game for the Dallas Cowboys? Dak Prescott: "S—t yeah, 4-2 or 3-3, it's a huge difference."

The Cowboys news and box score may show a Dallas victory, but the offense struggled for large portions of the game. There were bright spots including getting CeeDee Lamb more involved, and Brandin Cooks had his best game as a Cowboys player, highlighted by a touchdown.

Lamb led both teams in receiving posting 7 catches for 117 yards, while Cooks had 4 receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Prescott is hoping the team’s bounce back effort against the Chargers will help Dallas build momentum coming out of the bye week.

“It was big, obviously just coming off of the performance last week,” Prescott explained. “Just wanting to respond. I bet if you asked anybody in the locker room this game couldn’t come fast enough. Just want to get that taste out of your mouth and move forward. And that’s what our messages really were this week, just about moving forward, learning from what happened in the past but putting forward our best effort.

“It was a great team we went out there and we played. We knew it going into this [the Chargers are] very explosive, fundamental on all aspects and huge win, especially going into the bye week 4-2 [with] everything in front of us.”

What Dallas Cowboys Rumors Will the Bye Week Generate Over Potential Roster Upgrades?

Dak Prescott is single-handedly keeping the Cowboys offense alive right now, what a play from him and finish from Pollard

Despite all the questions, Dallas heads to the bye week at 4-2 and very much in the race for the NFC. There are sure to be plenty of Cowboys rumors with the trade deadline approaching on October 31.

Three areas of concern for the Cowboys to potentially address during the bye week: red zone offense, lack of a consistent rushing attack and linebacker depth. It has not been a seamless transition to head coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays. It will be worth watching the upcoming Cowboys rumors to see if the Dallas front office looks to make roster moves during the time away. After the bye week, the Cowboys face two big challenges with upcoming matchups against the Rams and Eagles.