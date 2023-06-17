Cowboys Move on From Former $15 Million Longtime Starter: Report

Longtime starting cornerback Anthony Brown remains a free agent, but the Dallas Cowboys appear to have moved on from the veteran. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman, the team “seemed to make the decision” not to re-sign Brown despite his continued availability.

“I’m not sure this is a huge deal, but on the topic of Anthony Brown, who has been here as long as Dak, the Cowboys did decide to give his number away,” Eatman wrote on June 16, 2023. “No. 3 is now worn by Brandin Cooks. Does that mean he can’t come back at all? No, but at some point in the last few months, the Cowboys seemed to make the decision that he wasn’t coming back.

“Brown is coming off an Achilles injury and so the thought that he’d be back seems unlikely – especially for that role. You’re talking about the fourth and fifth corners. They drafted Eric Scott Jr. this year and they’ve got Joseph and Nahshon Wright as well. I’d like to think one or two of them could fill that spot.”

Anthony Brown Was on a 3-Year, $15 Million Contract With the Dallas Cowboys

There are a combination of factors that make Brown’s return to Dallas unlikely including his recovery from a torn Achilles combined with the emergence of DaRond Bland in the veteran’s absence last season. Dallas also traded for former Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore adding more depth at cornerback.

Brown’s previous contract was a three-year, $15 million deal and the defender had a $5 million salary in 2022. The veteran is unlikely to find a similar contract in free agency, but the Cowboys seem uninterested in re-signing Brown, even on a more affordable deal. Brown’s grade from Pro Football Focus has been in the 50s in two of the last three seasons, including an underwhelming 55 in 2022.

The Cowboys selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, part of the same class as Dak Prescott. Brown went on to start seven seasons for Dallas. The corner’s best statistical year came in 2021 when Brown notched 71 tackles, 17 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 1 forced fumble in 16 starts.

Stephon Gilmore on Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs: ‘He Can Be the Best in the League’

Dallas upgraded the position this offseason with the acquisition of Gilmore who combined with Trevon Diggs can form one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. The Cowboys also have Jourdan Lewis, Nashon Wright, Kelvin Joseph and Eric Scott Jr. among the players fighting for snaps at cornerback. During a June interview with NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Gilmore noted that he believes Diggs can become “the best in the league.”

“I think he just has that thing, some stuff you just can’t teach,” Gilmore said of Diggs. “He has great ball skills. I’m just gonna try to teach him how to be a pro. Teach him how to come to work every day and try to do the little things right, because I think he can be the best in the league.

“He has that type of talent. I’m just looking forward to helping him. So, whatever I can do for him, I’m going to do it.”