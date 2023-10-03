Cowboys Land Ex-Chargers Player: ‘Plenty of Toughness & Thump’

The Dallas Cowboys are adding former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Mikel Jones to the team’s practice squad. The move comes after the franchise worked out a trio of free-agent linebackers in Jones, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Tyler Murray on October 3, 2023.

“Cowboys worked out three linebackers today: Mikel Jones, Tyler Murray and former SMU standout Jimmy Phillips Jr. Jones was then signed to practice squad,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed on Twitter on October 3. “He bolster position’s depth after the Bengals claimed Devin Harper off waivers last week. Jones spent camp with Chargers.”

Jones went undrafted in 2023 after a standout collegiate career at Syracuse before signing with the Chargers. Los Angeles later released Jones making him a free agent.

Mikel Jones’ Scouting Report: ‘Has Plenty of Toughness & Thump Behind His Pads’

Jones made the All-ACC team in 2021 notching a career-high 109 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks for Syracuse. Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Jones heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

“Team leader who plays bigger than his listed size,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the linebacker. “Jones has plenty of toughness and thump behind his pads, but getting off of blocks and making plays against NFL quickness could be too much for Jones to handle. He lacks fluidity and twitch. The game will get tougher for him when it’s not played inside the tackle box.”

The Cincinnati Bengals Prevented the Dallas Cowboys From Re-Signing Linebacker Devin Harper

Cincinnati claimed LB Devin Harper off waivers. Cowboys hoped to re-sign him to practice squad if cleared. Look for C Brock Hoffman to get signed to 53 and LB Malik Jefferson to be a standard elevation. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 29, 2023

Fans may remember that the Cowboys released linebacker Devin Harper heading into Week 4 and planned to re-sign the defender to the team’s practice squad after passing through waivers. There was just one problem as the Bengals claimed Harper which prevented Dallas from re-signing the linebacker.

“Cowboys have one fewer linebacker in the building,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on September 29. “They hoped to re-sign LB Devin Harper to practice squad, but the Bengals claimed the special teamer today on waivers. Malik Jefferson remains the only linebacker on Dallas practice squad.”

The Dallas Cowboys Face a Decision on Malik Jefferson’s Future

Cowboys are signing LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. Dallas-area native and former Texas Longhorn is staying local after strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/AXwDWvTMA8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Linebacker is a particular position of interest as Dallas will soon need to make a decision on Malik Jefferson’s future. Going into Week 5, the Cowboys only have two more elevations the team can use on Jefferson who is currently on the practice squad.

“The Cowboys signed Mikel Jones to practice squad — per the wire,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker noted on October 3. “He takes the spot opened by Brock Hoffman to the active roster. Malik Jefferson has two elevations left. Jones, rookie, is a former First-Team All-ACC talent out of Syracuse who initially joined the Chargers.”

Dallas takes on San Francisco for a Week 5 Sunday Night Football showdown featuring two of the top NFC teams. The Heavy Sports projections powered by Quarter4 give the Cowboys a 48% win probability. This data sees the Cowboys as much more of a threat than Vegas does with Dallas as a .5-point underdog in the projected spread compared to the wider markets that have the Niners as a 3.5-point favorite.