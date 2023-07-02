Ex-Cowboys $50 Million Starter in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

Offensive lineman La’el Collins was once a key part of the Dallas Cowboys before the veteran became a cap casualty during the 2022 offseason. Despite signing a new three-year, $21 million new deal with the Bengals in 2022, Collins once again finds himself on the hot seat.

Cincinnati has an out in Collins’ deal that allows the team to release the veteran this offseason while taking a $3.3 dead cap hit, per Spotrac. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled Collins as one of the top NFL players who is a potential cut candidate heading into training camp.

“The 29-year-old has 86 career starts on his resume, including 15 for Cincinnati last year, but he wasn’t an instant success for the Bengals,” Knox wrote on July 1, 2023. “According to Pro Football Focus, Collins was responsible for eight penalties and five sacks allowed in 2022.

“The other issue is that Collins suffered multiple torn ligaments in his left knee in late December. To guarantee himself a roster spot, Collins will have to show that he’s progressing well enough to see the field early in the season, if not by Week 1.”

Prior to being released by the Cowboys, Collins was on a five-year, $50 million contract with Dallas. Collins spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Bengals.

Ex-Dallas Cowboys OL La’el Collins Sustained Season-Ending Injuries to His ACL, MCL & PCL in 2022

#Bengals OT La'el Collins just posted this on his IG story, five months post knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Hmp76IC5b0 — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) May 24, 2023

Collins played in 15 games for the Bengals before sustaining significant injuries to his ACL, MCL and PCL. Not only did this end Collins’ season, but it calls into question the tackle’s availability for the start of 2023.

“Collins also got hurt late this season, suffering a devastating season-ending knee injury on Christmas Eve in Foxboro during the win over the Patriots. He says he tore the big three,” Bengals.com’s George Hobson detailed on April 21. “The ACL, MCL, PCL. And that’s why much hasn’t been said. The climb is long and he’s quietly grinding.”

Ex-Dallas Cowboys OL La’el Collins Went Viral in 2021 After Getting Ejected for Throwing a Punch vs. Washington Commanders

#Cowboys La’el Collins was ejected earlier from the game for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/CzE1oRfX0f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

One of Collins most notable moments with the Cowboys was standing up for star quarterback Dak Prescott during a December 21, 2021 matchup against the Commanders. Collins was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch after Prescott was hit late. After the game, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy praised Collins’ willingness to stand up for his teammate.

“LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there,” McCarthy said at the time, per NFL.com. “We all understand the challenges of officiating, whatever you thought of the play all the way around.

“This is a game and obviously very competitive, the fact that it’s your quarterback or whoever, so you know these games will be chippy, they’re division games. Once it got going, I thought both sides did a good job of locking everything up and moving on. It happens in these types of games.”

The Dallas Cowboys Face Questions About Where to Play Their Starting Offensive Linemen in 2023

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith seems to dump a defender like this every game. This time, Bucs LB Devin White on wrong end. Versatility to play both LG and LT shouldn't be taken for granted. Youngest player in building seamlessly kicked outside in playoff win after Jason Peters' exit. pic.twitter.com/DTmCmWfXe6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys face their own decisions on how to structure the starting offensive line for this upcoming season. McCarthy’s biggest challenge is where to play the two Smiths, Tyler and Tyron. The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicts that Dallas will keep the older Smith at left tackle, with the second-year Smith playing left guard.

“If the entire offensive line group is healthy entering Week 1, I believe the starters will be Tyron Smith at left tackle, Tyler Smith at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Zack Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle,” Machota noted on June 21. “If Tyron Smith or Steele isn’t healthy, the healthy one of the two will likely be at right tackle and Tyler Smith will be at left tackle.”