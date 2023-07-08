Former Top-5 Pick in Danger of Being Cut by Cowboys, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys depth of pass rushers puts several veterans on the roster bubble including Dante Fowler Jr. USA Today’s Reid Hanson makes a compelling case for why Fowler will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp, notably the potential for Micah Parsons to be utilized even more as a pass rusher in 2023.

“This doesn’t leave many snaps left over for players like Fowler,” Hanson wrote on July 5, 2023. “Based on age, contract and controllability, Fowler already finds himself on the bubble. If any of the young, less-heralded options like Tyrus Wheat, Durrell Johnson or Isaiah Land flash in training camp, it could be game over for the soon-to-be 29-year-old Fowler in Dallas.

“The Cowboys signed Fowler to a 1-year, $3 million deal in March that guarantees $1 million and could pay out as much as $4 million per Todd Archer. If they don’t think they will use him enough to justify his $1,500,000 base salary and per-game roster bonus’ they could deem him expendable.”

The Dallas Cowboys Would Take a $1 Million Cap Hit by Releasing Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler’s one-year, $3 million contract means that the pass rusher is not a lock to make the final 53-man roster. Yet, there are reasons to think that Fowler will still be a key contributor in Dallas this season.

The Cowboys would take a $1 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac, with Fowler’s release which would need to be weighed against the potential $2 million savings. Fowler is one of several players who defensive coordinator Dan Quinn coached in Atlanta who later followed their former coach to Dallas. The veteran has familiarity with Quinn’s system which could work in his favor when fighting for a roster spot.

Fowler was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NFL draft and has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that accompany being a top-5 selection. The pass rusher has still been a productive NFL player, including last season with the Cowboys.

The veteran posted 27 tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Fowler earned a 63.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022 but notched a solid 77 score for his pass rushing performance.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Franchise Could Explore Trading Away Veteran Pass Rushers Given the Team’s Depth

The reason why Fowler and other Cowboys pass rushers are being frequently mentioned as cut candidates is the team’s depth at the position. The base of the unit are two stars in Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Second-year defender Sam Williams is also expected to take a step forward which could lead to additional snaps.

Williams, Fowler, rookie Viliami Fehoko and Dorance Armstrong are the favorites to be fighting for playing time. Dallas also has rookies Tyrus Wheat and Isaiah Land who could factor into the pass rush as well if they make the final roster.

The Cowboys could look to trade one of the returning veterans rather than cutting the players outright. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox made the argument that Dallas should explore trading Armstrong.

“However, the Cowboys aren’t exactly short on pass-rushing talent,” Knox detailed on July 3. “The rotation [includes] two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons—who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason—three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko.

“While a team can never have too many good pass-rushers, the Cowboys might find more value with Armstrong on the trade market. Any contender that has struggled to get after the quarterback would likely offer up an enticing trade package for his services.”