Cowboys Former Highly Touted Player in Danger of Being Cut, Says Insider

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox may not only be fighting for snaps this upcoming season but a spot on the final 53-man roster. 105.3 The Fan’s Cowboys insider Bobby Belt labeled Cox and Kelvin Joseph as two of the bigger names to watch on the roster bubble. During a June 8, 2023 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast, Belt asked ex-Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus for additional names to watch when it comes to potential cuts that would turn heads.

“I know we talk a lot about Jabril Cox could be somebody that could be in jeopardy in certain situations or maybe Kelvin Joseph but is there anybody else maybe we’re not thinking about so much or somebody you think really needs to step up?” Belt asked.

Broaddus labeled the running back group as another position to watch with Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle as two veterans who could be on the bubble following the additions of Ronald Jones II and Deuce Vaughn this offseason.

“If the [running back] group doesn’t improve behind Pollard, say that with Davis, and I think Davis is going to get a fresh start here with the new coaching staff and all that,” Broaddus responded. “I absolutely think with the new offensive coaches, the running back coach, I think he’s going to get a fresh start with the play caller and all that.”

Cowboys LB Jabril Cox Was Labeled One of the Biggest Steals of the 2021 NFL Draft

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Pro Football Focus had Cox as their No. 45 ranked player which slotted him as an early second-round pick. Instead, Cox fell to the fourth round where Dallas selected the former LSU defender with the No. 115 overall pick. PFF’s Mike Renner labeled Cox as one of the biggest steals in the draft.

“Cox was the 45th-ranked player on PFF’s draft board and has earned coverage grades over 80.0 in each of the past three seasons between North Dakota State and LSU,” Renner wrote for ESPN on May 5, 2021. “He saw only 41 targets this past season, but Cox still picked off three passes and broke up four more. He may not play right away, but don’t be surprised when he locks down a starting role in Dallas.”

Cox has yet to earn a significant role on the Cowboys defense during his first two NFL seasons. The linebacker notched just 6 tackles during nine appearances in 2022.

Jabril Cox Was One of the Standout Players During Cowboys Minicamp

The good news is Cox appears to be making an impact this offseason and was one of the standouts during Cowboys minicamp. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker, Cox “owned” the final drive during a June 6 practice.

“The final drive of the first #Cowboys minicamp practice was owned by: Jabril Cox,” Walker tweeted on June 6. “He had two consecutive PBUs to prevent TDs in the red zone. 🔥 He was then swarmed by his teammates in celebration (the plays were that good, yes).”

During his lone season at LSU, Cox notched 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass deflections and 3 interceptions during 10 appearances in 2020. Cox still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $940,000 salary in 2023.