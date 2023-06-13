Key Cowboys Playmaker Predicted to Get Cut

The Dallas Cowboys face questions about the team’s running back rotation heading into this season, and not everybody is convinced newly added playmaker Ronald Jones II is a lock to make the final roster. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicts that Jones will be the odd man out of the Cowboys running back group.

“Despite landing a $1.2 million deal, though, Jones is no lock to make the regular-season roster,” Knox wrote on June 12, 2023. “Dallas brings back Malik Davis and has drafted Deuce Vaughn. It also re-signed Rico Dowdle, who hasn’t seen a lot of playing time but knows the Cowboys’ schemes and personnel.

“Dowdle also plays special teams, which Jones hasn’t done since playing six snaps in 2019. While Jones has 25 starts on his resume, he had just 17 carries with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and doesn’t possess the roster versatility Dallas should want in a deep-depth back.”

Under this scenario, Knox added that Dallas could look at re-signing Jones to the team’s practice squad even if the franchise releases the running back. There is still plenty of time for the depth chart to get ironed out with position battles hitting full force once training camp begins in July.

Ronald Jones Signed a 1-Year, $1.2 Million Contract With Cowboys But Only $302,500 Is Guaranteed

Dallas signed Jones to a one-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason but only $302,500 is guaranteed, per Spotrac. This gives the Cowboys some wiggle room if the team opts to move in a different direction at running back.

Tony Pollard will be given the full RB1 responsibilities following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, and Jones is likely fighting Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle for carries. Jones is no stranger to making an impact but struggled to find his footing with the Chiefs in 2022.

New Cowboys RB Ronald Jones Posted 192 Carries for 978 Yards & 7 TDs During the Bucs’ Super Bowl Run in 2020

The veteran had 17 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown in just six appearances with Kansas City last season. The Buccaneers selected Jones in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft with the No. 38 overall pick.

Jones played a pivotal role during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run in the 2020 season. The veteran notched 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 appearances, including 13 starts. During this same 2020 season, Jones also had 28 catches for 165 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Still Be in the Market to Add a New Running Back

Jones’ job security likely depends on if Dallas signs another veteran heading into training camp. The Cowboys are unlikely to go star hunting despite a number of available veterans including Dalvin Cook. Yet, The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes Dallas is still in the market to add another running back.

“I still wonder if they’ll add another veteran running back,” Machota noted on June 9. “Tony Pollard is the clear starter. Davis, Ronald Jones, Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are next in line. Maybe that’s enough. If not, much like left guard, an addition could be needed in late August or September.

“…Even if the Cowboys were interested, he’s likely out of their price range. The 27-year-old was averaging $12.6 million per season with the Vikings.”

As long as Elliott remains a free agent, there is going to be plenty of speculation that Dallas could explore a potential reunion. All signs point to both parties moving in a different direction, but Zeke fans will continue to hold out hope that the Cowboys will re-sign the star.