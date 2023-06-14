Ex-Cowboys Starter Lands New $23 Million Contract: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins just received a sizable raise from the Houston Texans. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Collins signed a two-year, $23 million contract extension with the Texans as training camp nears.

“The Texans and DT Maliek Collins have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $23M extension, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on June 14, 2023. “Some business handled before the summer.”

Collins was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The veteran spent his first four seasons as a Cowboys starter before signing with the Raiders in 2020. Collins signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract with Dallas.

The defender initially joined the Texans in 2021. Prior to his recent contract extension, Collins inked a two-year, $17 million deal with Houston that ran through this upcoming season.

According to Houston KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, Collins’ latest contract extension has $20 million of guaranteed money. Collins notched 37 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 15 starts during the 2022 season.

The Cowboys Defense Ranked No. 22 in Rushing Yards Allowed in 2022

The Cowboys have been searching for a permanent solution on the middle of their defensive line. Last season, Dallas ranked No. 22 in the league allowing 129 rushing yards per game.

Dallas pulled off a deal at the trade deadline to acquire Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders. The Cowboys were able to re-sign Hankins to a one-year, $1.3 million contract this offseason keeping the defender in Dallas.

The Cowboys Are Hoping First-Round Pick Mazi Smith Can Help the Team’s Rushing Defense Improve

Head coach Mike McCarthy is hoping that Mazi Smith, who the Cowboys selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 draft, will be able to help contribute right away. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Smith to two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe who ended his career with Dallas.

“Dontari Poe might be the physical and athletic player comparison for Smith, but more consistency from Smith is needed before he finds the Pro Bowl, as Poe did twice in his career,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Smith’s blend of size and quickness is rare.

“He can punch and control a base block with relative ease. However, he struggles to match the initial movement of move blockers, which diminishes his effectiveness.

“He has space-eating potential but needs to become more consistent at taking on double teams and securing his gap. Smith’s size and testing could give his draft slotting some juice but he’s more of a Day 2 talent with exciting upside than a plug-and-play starter.”

Cowboys Rumors: Are More Roster Moves Coming for Dallas?

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will make any more significant roster moves before training camp begins. Dallas may opt to pursue signing their own key players to contract extensions instead of bringing in another impactful free agent. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to rule out signing another veteran noting the front office will “keep a close eye on” potential additions.

“There’s an active free agent market relative to some pretty talented people out there,” Jones stated during a June 5 media session. “We want to keep a close eye on that. I never shut the door, never, relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year.

“I emphasize that, for this year. Mainly, I would tell you that 99% of my thinking is about this year. Now, you’ve got to think about the impact on other years when you make these decisions, so. You name it whether it be Zeke. Whether it be where we are with the guys that we worked out here today.”