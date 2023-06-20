Ezekiel Elliott Projected to Sign $5 Million Deal With New AFC Contender

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent calling into question what jersey the star will be wearing in 2023. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin played matchmaker pairing running back’s with uncertain futures to the best potential landing spots. Benjamin has Elliott signing a one-year, $5 million new deal with the Patriots to play under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

“New England has young Rhamondre Stevenson as a potential offensive focal point, but after cutting the injury-riddled James Robinson before he could even make his Patriots debut, they could use proven insurance,” Benjamin wrote on June 19, 2023. “Elliott may be past his full-time days, but as a pass blocker and short-term rotational piece, he’d fit right into a typically crowded Bill Belichick backfield.”

New England does have a hole at running back after releasing James Robinson, and Elliott could be an effective compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson, particularly in short-yardage situations. Joining the Patriots would also return Elliott to a contender as the running back seeks his first Super Bowl appearance.

The Dallas Cowboys Have Left the Door Open for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return

The Cowboys released Elliott in March largely due to his $90 million contract that was slated to run through 2026. Dallas continues to leave the door open to re-signing Elliott, but there remains plenty of skepticism among team insiders regarding the genuineness of these public comments.

“There’s an active free agent market relative to some pretty talented people out there,” Jones said during a June 5 media session. “We want to keep a close eye on that. I never shut the door, never, relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year.

“I emphasize that, for this year. Mainly, I would tell you that 99% of my thinking is about this year. Now, you’ve got to think about the impact on other years when you make these decisions, so. You name it whether it be Zeke. Whether it be where we are with the guys that we worked out here today.”

NFL Rumors: The Chargers & Buccaneers Are Additional Teams Who Have Been Linked to Ezekiel Elliott

Two other teams that Elliott has been linked to throughout the offseason are the Buccaneers and Chargers given both franchises recently signed former Cowboys assistant coaches to their staffs. Los Angeles added former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore while Tampa Bay inked ex-running backs coach Skip Peete. Elliott’s former coach believes the playmaker has been unwilling to take a massive paycut so far in free agency.

“I think he would be good in any situation, I’m just not sure exactly how the dynamic of explaining to him that, like I told him, I said, ‘You’re gonna play for a million dollars,'” Peete remarked during a May 10 press conference. “And I think he was making like [$12 million]. So, I mean, who’s gonna be the one to tell him that?

“I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there, but if you’re going to play and you’re going to be the second or third guy, that’s kind of what the price is. So, that’s something that that person has to be able to make a decision on if that’s what they want to do.”