Cowboys Sign Ex-Seahawks Running Back & 6-Foot-3 Receiver Ahead of Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make moves as the NFL playoffs near. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reports the Cowboys are signing running back SaRodorick Thompson and wide receiver Racey McMath to the team’s practice squad.

“Damien Wilson agreed to terms for Cowboys practice squad,” Walker detailed with a January 3, 2024 message on X. “La’el Collins expected to finalize soon. Also joining: SaRodorick Thompson (RB) + Racey McMath (WR) 📝 Thompson: Irving, TX native and former Red Raider returning home. 🔑 Addition of Thompson doesn’t halt Dalvin Cook interest.”

McMath played two seasons for the Titans, appearing in 14 games from 2021 to 2022. The 6-foot-3, 217 pound physical receiver also had a brief tenure on the Colts practice squad this season.

Thompson had several stints on the Seahawks practice squad this season. The running back had a standout career at Texas Tech. Thompson’s best statistical season came with the Red Raiders in 2019 after posting 160 carries for 765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The playmaker also added 39 receptions for 154 yards.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Expressing an Interest in Dalvin Cook

The running back many Cowboys fans are wondering about is Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Jets heading into Week 18. Dallas could use some help in the backfield, and the team appears to be sniffing around on Cook. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys and Ravens are two teams who have an interest in Cook.

“We’ll see tomorrow if RB Dalvin Cook clears waivers following his departure from the Jets,” Anderson said in a series of January 3 messages on X. “My understanding is one team that may have potential interest down the road on the practice squad is the Baltimore Ravens, though they did not have a spot available this morning.

“…Fast Update: My understanding is that the Dallas Cowboys will also consider potentially adding Dalvin Cook. Still evaluating. We’ll see where other interest could also develop.”

The Dallas Cowboys Signed Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Starting Linebacker Damien Wilson

The Chiefs LBS are improving against the run, particularly Damien Wilson and Hitch. They're reading their keys quicker, taking proper steps to scrape to edge, while also doing a great job of not allowing themselves to get blocked. That's what happen with proper footwork. Nice job pic.twitter.com/Hu8O0xJrEH — Nate Christensen (@natech32) October 29, 2019

The Cowboys also added linebacker Damien Wilson after the team hosted the veteran for a January 2 workout with La’el Collins. Dallas is in the process of signing both players.

Wilson is a familiar face after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career in Dallas, making 22 starts. The defender went on to play two seasons with the Chiefs. Wilson was a two-year starter in Kansas City, including on the Super Bowl team in 2019.

As for Thompson, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the running back as “tough and strong” heading into the 2023 draft. The rookie provides some insurance as Rico Dowdle has been dealing with an injury.

“He’s tough and strong, but he would benefit from a more aggressive approach,” Zierlein detailed in Thompson’s pre-draft profile. “Indecisiveness and dancing will cost him yardage against faster, more talented fronts in the NFL.

“He’ll likely need to show he can get downhill and utilize his power to finish if he’s going to stick on an NFL roster. Thompson has limited special teams experience, but he has the demeanor to contribute via that phase of the game. If he can test well, the measurables and ability to play on multiple downs could give him an advantage in a battle for a roster spot.”