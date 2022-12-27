Cowboys Could Make Run at Former No. 1 Pick $32 Million QB, Says Analyst

One of the key questions heading into the Dallas Cowboys offseason is what the team will do at quarterback behind Dak Prescott. As Cooper Rush heads into free agency, the Cowboys could have other options if the veteran finds a lucrative offer elsewhere. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond identifies former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield as a potential backup quarterback candidate for Dallas, predicting that Rush is likely to leave in free agency.

“Cooper Rush played himself into a solid contract this offseason and that money isn’t going to come from a club which has invested $40 million per season in their starter,” Drummond wrote on December 27, 2022. “He’ll get paid by a team looking for a bridge/mentor type to a highly-drafted rookie QB.

“Will Grier is still an option, as he was neck and neck with Rush in camp but didn’t win the job in the preseason. Dallas could still look elsewhere after seeing how important the role is with Rush’s 4-1 stretch.”

Mayfield Has Impressed With the Rams After Being Released by the Panthers

Rams interceptions of Denver: 4 Baker Mayfield incompletions against Denver: 4 (including 1 off the crossbar that was kind of just showing off his accuracy) pic.twitter.com/1bBUzmYhN7 — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 27, 2022

Like Rush, Mayfield will hit free agency, and the Rams could look to retain the quarterback after claiming the veteran following his release by the Panthers. With Matthew Stafford dealing with a serious neck injury, the Rams would be an appealing landing spot for Mayfield, especially with the quarterback thriving in head coach Sean McVay’s system since arriving in Los Angeles.

Mayfield has thrown for 571 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while completing 69% of his passes during his three appearances with the Rams. The veteran quarterback is coming off his best performance in a Rams uniform notching 230 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing more than 85% of his passes during the team’s 51-14 blowout victory over the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Would the Cowboys Be Willing to Pay Mayfield?

The Cowboys have gone bargain shopping at backup quarterback in recent years as a counter to signing Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract. Heading into this season, the Cowboys released Rush and Will Grier leaving Prescott as the only quarterback on the roster. Dallas was able to re-sign both signal-callers days later but risked having either quarterback poached by another team.

The one instance we have seen the Cowboys deviate from this strategy was signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $3 million deal in 2020. It was a move that proved to be prudent after Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

It remains to be seen what Mayfield’s market value will be this offseason given the Rams were one of the few teams interested in the quarterback after his failed stint with the Panthers. Spotrac projects Mayfield’s market value to be a two-year, $13 million contract.

If Mayfield strikes out on landing in a place where he can compete for a QB1 job, the Cowboys should have some appeal for the Texas native. Given Prescott’s unfortunate recent injury history, the Cowboys backup has been inserted onto the field in each of the last three seasons. Few backup quarterback positions have the visibility of the Dallas QB2 role which could allow Mayfield to rebuild his value on a short prove-it deal with the Cowboys.