Cowboys on Verge of Landing Ex-$50 Million Starter for Playoffs: Report

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be on the verge of getting a boost from a familiar face just in time for the NFL playoffs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are hosting Collins for a January 2, 2024 workout. The NFL insider indicates Collins is a strong candidate for the practice squad if the veteran passes his physical.

“Reunion? Free agent OT La’El Collins is arriving today in Dallas to work out with the #Cowboys, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport detailed in a January 2 message on X. “Assuming he passes the physical, Dallas could sign him to the practice squad to work his way into football shape.”

The news comes as the Cowboys have been dealing with injuries to two of their starting offensive lineman: Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith. Dallas is extremely familiar with Collins who played his first six seasons with the Cowboys. The veteran started 71 games before the team opted to release Collins on March 17, 2022.

This move came with financial implications as Collins was on a five-year, $50 million contract that was slated to run through 2024. Following his release, Collins went on to sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bengals.

Former Dallas Cowboys Starter La’el Collins Has Not Played a Snap This Season

Unfortunately, Collins sustained an ACL injury in December 2022 after making 15 starts for Cincinnati. The Bengals decided to release Collins in September and the offensive tackle has not played a snap this season.

Collins has had workouts with a number of teams this season including the Bills, Giants and Jets. Yet, the veteran remains unsigned with one week remaining before the playoffs begin. The early signs point to Dallas changing this reality.

What does signing Collins offer the Cowboys? Collins is unlikely to be a game-changer this late in the season but could be a good insurance policy. Given the team’s recent string of offensive line injuries, Collins would be a low-risk addition for postseason depth.

Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith Has a Chance to Play vs. Washington Commanders in Week 18

It is not all bad news for Smith who has a chance to play against the Commanders in Week 18. In terms of Smith’s recovery, it is better that the Cowboys starter sustained a full tear to his plantar fascia. This is expected to allow Smith to return more quickly than if he had suffered a partial tear.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said LG Tyler Smith ‘has a chance’ to play Sunday at Commanders despite a complete tear (better than partial) to his plantar fascia,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed in a January 1 message on X. “Still, he is sore. NT Johnathan Hankins had “good workout today.” Team hopes to work him into practice Wednesday.”

This is good news for Smith, but having Collins as a potential backup option would be a wise move. Collins has experience playing both guard and tackle, not a bad insurance policy for Dallas to keep on the roster for the postseason.

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with one game remaining. A win over the Commanders would clinch the NFC East and give Dallas an opportunity for multiple home playoff games.