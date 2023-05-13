Cowboys Predicted to Land Former $21 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys could make another splash ahead of training camp as the team is being mentioned as a potential landing for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The former Super Bowl champion playmaker was released by the Bucs on March 17, 2023, a move that the running back admitted to requesting after Tom Brady retired.

The Cowboys are poised to begin the season with Tony Pollard as the team’s RB1, but the playmaker is coming of a fractured fibula. Dallas also signed Fournette’s former Bucs teammate Ronald Jones and drafted dynamic rusher Deuce Vaughn. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton labeled the Cowboys as the best landing spot for Fournette.

“The Cowboys may hesitate to use Tony Pollard in a big role after he fractured his fibula in January,” Moton wrote on May 13. “Dallas signed Ronald Jones, but his production has trended in the wrong direction since the 2020 campaign, and he fell to the back end of the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart last year. Rookie sixth-rounder Deuce Vaughn may pick up the third-down role.

“Leonard Fournette can split touches with Pollard on early downs, with the latter sharing pass-catching opportunities with Vaughn. Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Kellen Moore, has a history of keeping multiple running backs active in his game plans.”

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Sign Another Running Back?

The bigger question is what Dallas would be getting with Fournette who averaged just 3.5 yards per carry last season, his lowest number since 2018. Fournette posted 189 carries for 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 16 appearances last season, including nine starts. The former No. 4 pick did notch career numbers in the passing game with 73 receptions for 523 yards and three TDs through the air.

Fournette’s free-agent availability indicates the running back is unlikely to land a lucrative contract. Yet, the Cowboys appeared to choose Jones over signing Fournette and the other available veterans. Dallas could be wiser to at least see what the team has with Vaughn before pursuing another running back.

Leonard Fournette: ‘I Really Feel Like Whatever Team I Sign With, We’re Winning the SUPERBOWL’

Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bucs during the 2022 offseason and was slated to have a $2 million salary in 2023. Spotrac projects Fournette’s market value to be a reasonable two-year, $4.6 million contract as the financial value of running back’s around the league continues to decline.

Despite his free agent status, Fournette still has plenty of confidence in his future. Fournette took to Twitter to predict another Super Bowl ring at his next stop.

“I really feel like whatever team I sign with, we’re winning the SUPERBOWL,” Fournette tweeted on May 13.

Cowboys Rumors: Could the Chargers Sign Ezekiel Elliott?

Moton also made another prediction that Cowboys fans will be interested in as the analyst slotted Ezekiel Elliott to sign with the Chargers. The move would reunite Elliott with former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“With the addition of Elliott, the Chargers would have a strong duo,” Moton detailed on May 13. “Ekeler can complement him as Tony Pollard did with Dallas under Moore. Los Angeles needs a physical ball-carrier who can take on short-yardage situations, which would keep Ekeler fresh for the duration of a the season.”