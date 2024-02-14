Cowboys a Top Contender to Land Projected $65 Million Chiefs Star: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys are a team to watch in the sweepstakes to land Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in free agency. Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline labeled the Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as contenders to land Sneed if the corner bolts Kansas City.

“There was talk during Senior Bowl week that Kansas City could place the franchise tag on Sneed this offseason, a move that is projected to cost around $19 million,” Pauline detailed in a February 13, 2024 story titled, “L’Jarius Sneed expected to land massive payday after Super Bowl exploits as NFL teams aim to poach Chiefs CB away from Kansas City.” “If he hits the open market, expectations are that Sneed will sign a long-term contract that averages around $18.5 million annually, just under the tag amount.

“If the Chiefs can’t sign Sneed in the offseason, where could he land? Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders,” Paulined continued.

“The Cowboys would have to do a lot of work to make enough room under the cap to sign Sneed. On the other hand, the Falcons presently have in excess of $25 million in cap space heading toward the new league year.”

Cowboys Rumors: Chiefs Star Corner L’Jarius Sneed Is Likely Too Expensive

Would the Cowboys love to have Sneed? Like every NFL team, the answer is undoubtedly yes.

There are serious question marks as to whether this is the best use of Dallas’ resources for an already cap-strapped team. Spotrac projects Sneed’s market value to be a four-year, $65.3 million contract.

Dallas is already more than $20 million over the cap for 2024 and will need to rectify this in the coming months. The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs returning, the emergence of DaRon Bland and the possibility of re-signing Stephon Gilmore at a much more affordable price than what Sneed is slated to command.

Chiefs Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed Is One of the Top Available NFL Free Agents

Patrick Mahomes has been the focus of the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowls. Yet, Sneed and the Kansas City defense are a major reason why the Chiefs are having a championship parade.

Sneed made one of the biggest plays of the Chiefs season forcing a fumble against the Ravens just inches before a would-be touchdown for Zay Flowers in the AFC Championship. The veteran posted 78 tackles, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 16 starts last season.

Trevon Diggs’ $97 Million Contract Likely Takes the Dallas Cowboys Out of Star Corner Sweepstakes

Keep in mind that the Cowboys just re-signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million contract prior to last season. Diggs went on to sustain a season-ending ACL injury. This likely puts the Cowboys out of the running for adding another star corner.

Spotrac projects Gilmore’s market value to be a one-year, $11 million contract. Gilmore may no longer be a Pro Bowl level defender, but makes some sense for the Cowboys at this price. A trio of Diggs, Bland and Gilmore could give Dallas confidence at the position allowing the front office to focus on fortifying other positions.