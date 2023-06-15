Cowboys Have Chance to Add 2-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

As training camp nears in July, it would not be a surprise if the Dallas Cowboys add another veteran running back to potentially fight for a roster spot. All eyes are on Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, but two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon remains available in free agency.

Gordon’s days as an elite running back may be behind him, but there is little risk in signing the veteran to see if he could be a potential rotational player behind Tony Pollard. The Pro Bowler is recovering from a fractured fibula, so the more insurance the team has at running back the better for Dallas.

Most recently, Gordon signed a practice squad deal with the Chiefs in November but did not take an actual snap with Kansas City. Gordon is just one season removed from posting 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per rush during 16 starts for the Broncos in 2021. The playmaker also added 28 receptions for 213 receiving yards and 2 TDs.

For context, Gordon signed a one-year, $358,200 deal with the Chiefs meaning the running back is not going to break the Cowboys’ budget. Gordon was previously on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Denver prior to being released last November.

Malik Davis Could Earn the Cowboys RB2 Role Behind Tony Pollard, Says Insider

The Cowboys signed Ronald Jones II in free agency and also drafted Deuce Vaughn to add depth at the position. Dallas returns Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle as two veterans who are also fighting for a roster spot. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes Davis could end up winning the Cowboys RB2 job behind Pollard.

“Someone has to step up as the No. 2 back with Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the team,” Machota detailed on June 15. “Maybe it’s Davis or veteran Ronald Jones or rookie Deuce Vaughn. And maybe it’s someone not on the current roster. As of today, Davis is the most likely candidate to back up Pollard and pick up a big chunk of those 248 touches Elliott had last season. Davis was Dallas’ No. 3 back as an undrafted rookie, carrying 38 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.”

Cowboys Rumors: Leonard Fournette Is Another Potential Free-Agent Target for Dallas

There is no guarantee Jones is going to make a significant impact in Dallas, and Gordon possesses a stronger resume than the Cowboys running back. The challenge is Gordon is 30, more than four years older than Jones. There are questions about how much Gordon has left to contribute which is partly why the veteran remains available.

Gordon represents little risk for Dallas to potentially add to the running backs group competing for a roster spot. The Cowboys have additional options if the team wants to pursue another veteran rusher. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher views former Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette as a potential late addition to Dallas’ roster.

“I do get the sense that they’re probably going to bring in another veteran or two like you mentioned,” Mosher explained during a May 31 episode of “Locked on Cowboys.” “Remember the Cowboys signed Anthony Barr once training camp started last year. Maybe they’ll do a similar move. I’m still looking at the running back position.

“That’s still one where I feel like [a move is coming]. I don’t think it’s going to be Ezekiel Elliott coming back, but maybe it’s somebody like a Leonard Fournette or somebody just to give them something else in that backfield. I’m looking at that position.”