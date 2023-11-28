Cowboys Urged to Swap Star for Chiefs Vet: ‘Probably Be Playing Elsewhere’

Dallas Cowboys rumors continue to swirl about the future of starting running back Tony Pollard. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes Pollard will move on in free agency this offseason. The analyst suggests the Cowboys could turn to Kansas City Chiefs veteran Jerick McKinnon in free agency as a possible replacement.

“Tony Pollard is playing on the franchise tag and Dallas is estimated to begin the offseason significantly over the cap, according to Spotrac,” Holder wrote in a November 27, 2023 article entitled “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 13.” “The soon-to-be 27-year-old will likely be looking for a payday in the offseason, meaning he’ll probably be playing elsewhere next season.

“McKinnon has over 2,000 receiving yards in his career and could at least replace what Pollard brings to the passing game but at a fraction of the price. McKinnon is playing on a one-year, $1.3 million contract and shouldn’t command much more than that in free agency.”

Kansas City Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon Is Unlikely to Be a Suitable Replacement Option for Tony Pollard

Jerick McKinnon: Touchdown Machine 🔌 pic.twitter.com/AitRhjQLMx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2023

If the Cowboys do move on from Pollard, it is hard to imagine McKinnon would be the team’s solution at RB1. McKinnon has made a minimal impact on the Chiefs offense this season.

Through the first 12 weeks, McKinnon has just 13 carries for 30 yards. McKinnon has been more active in the passing game adding 19 catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A solution that makes more sense is Dallas finding their next RB1 in the draft as a more affordable option than Pollard. The Cowboys could sign a low-cost veteran like McKinnon as a complementary piece.

This would not be an upgrade over Pollard. Cowboys rumors linking the team to running backs are sure to heat up this offseason.

Tony Pollard Is Starting to Find His Footing as the Dallas Cowboys RB1

Tony Pollard just puts a smile on ya face. He's so much better in pass pro. Your o line is getting better every week too pic.twitter.com/op4RJdG7zC — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) November 27, 2023

After being upgraded to the Dallas RB1 role, Pollard has had an up and down season. The good news is Pollard is starting to find his footing as the postseason nears.

Pollard is coming off his best statistical game since Week 3 with his big Thanksgiving outing. The playmaker had 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Pollard added 6 receptions for 24 yards against the Commanders.

The decision for Dallas is as much financial as it is about Pollard’s inconsistent production. Pollard has been playing on the $10 million franchise tag this season, and the Cowboys are unlikely to want to pay a similar salary at the position for 2024.

Cowboys Rumors: The Bills, Packers & Bears Are Being Labeled as Potential Landing Spots for Tony Pollard

#Cowboys Tony Pollard is coming off a great game against Washington. Running up the middle was tough sledding, but when he went to the outside, Pollard had more success per @NextGenStats • Runs to the outside – 11 att, 67 yds

• Runs between G/C – 2 att, 12 yds, 1 TD… pic.twitter.com/6kVzCZo1k2 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 27, 2023

Spotrac projects Pollard’s market value to be a three-year, $19.8 million contract. Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti believes the Packers, Bears and Bills could be potential landing spots for Pollard.

“The Cowboys have contracts to hand out left and right this Winter/Spring, including a couple of blockbusters for Prescott & Lamb,” Ginnitti detailed in a November 21 feature “Evaluating the 2024 Running Back Market.” “A $13M second franchise tag for Pollard seems inconceivable right now, but so does any sort of multi-year guaranteed extension if we’re being honest. Pollard hits the open market, seeking a cap adjusted version of Miles Sanders’ free agent deal (3 years, $20.5M). Green Bay, Chicago, & Buffalo are listening.”

There is no guarantee Dallas will move on from Pollard this offseason. The running back could agree to a more team-friendly salary if the Cowboys are willing to sign the rusher to a multi-year deal.