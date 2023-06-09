Cowboys Playmaker in Danger of Being Cut, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys went viral after assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn called his son Deuce Vaughn to inform him that he was being selected with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. The story may not be headed for a Hollywood ending as Cowboys insider Bobby Belt indicated Vaughn is not a lock to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

During a June 8, 2023 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast, Belt was asked what rookies are in danger of being cut ahead of Week 1. Belt labeled Vaughn’s potential release as unlikely but admitted the running back is not guaranteed to make the roster.

“I would lean towards the highest drafted one that could potentially be cut would be Eric Scott who has picked 178 out of Southern Miss and that’s just if the defensive backs really step up and some of these veterans that they have there [step up],” Belt detailed.

“But, I mean, Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Brooks, they could be guys that get squeezed out of the roster. I don’t necessarily think it’s likely but they could absolutely be guys that are in contention there. But for me, Eric Scott would be the the one who I think most reasonably could [be cut].”

Can Deuce Vaughn Rise Above Cowboys Vets Like Ronald Jones & Malik Davis for Carries Behind Tony Pollard?

Dallas Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn was emotional Saturday when he got to call his son, K-State RB Deuce Vaughn, and tell him the team drafted him 🤍💙 Too wholesome. (via @dallascowboys)pic.twitter.com/CnWvvMsspn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2023

Vaughn will be competing against a number of veteran running backs for a roster spot in Dallas. With Tony Pollard expected to take hold of the RB1 role, Malik Davis, Ronald Jones II and Rico Dowdle are all expected to compete with Vaughn for the additional running back spots.

Vaughn has an impressive resume from his Kansas State days notching 293 carries for 1,558 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during 14 games in 2022. The playmaker added 42 catches for 378 receiving yards and 3 TDs through the air. Vaughn posted a notable 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021 and also has upside given his potential to contribute on special teams as a returner.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Sign an Additional Veteran Running Back

The former Kansas State standout’s 5’5″ height likely played a major role in his fall during the draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees some similarities between Vaughn and Jacquizz Rodgers.

“Vaughn’s playing style is similar to that of former NFL running back Jacquizz Rodgers, but Rodgers was much heavier than Vaughn at a similar height,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Vaughn. “Despite the versatility, production and durability, teams might focus on his lack of size.

“However, he sees the field clearly, is fearless between the tackles, possesses quality contact balance and finds his way into the end zone as a runner and receiver. Vaughn has an uphill climb ahead of him, but his history of consistent, high-end production makes the climb to success seem achievable.”

The challenge for Vaughn is Dallas may not be done adding running backs this offseason. While it is unlikely that the Cowboys will re-sign Ezekiel Elliott, The Athletic’s Jon Machota still believes Dallas will make an additional move for a veteran, especially with so many quality players at the position remaining unsigned.

“I still wonder if they’ll add another veteran running back,” Machota noted on June 9. “Tony Pollard is the clear starter. Davis, Ronald Jones, Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are next in line. Maybe that’s enough. If not, much like left guard, an addition could be needed in late August or September.”