Cowboys Sign Former $3.5 Million Vet as Possible New Starter

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make moves as the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Chuma Edoga. The offensive linemen spent last season with the Falcons, but previously played three years for the Jets. DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Eatman noted that Edoga has a chance to compete for the starting left guard position vacated by Connor McGovern, who signed with the Bills in free agency.

“Depth on the offensive line is always a luxury,” Eatman wrote on March 21, 2023. “The Cowboys seemingly added to that on Tuesday by acquiring veteran Chuma Edoga to the mix. Edoga could even be a candidate to compete for the starting spot at left guard to replace Connor McGovern. A former third-round pick (92nd overall) of the Jets in 2019, Edoga was drafted just two spots behind McGovern.”

Like Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys had their eyes on landing Edoga long before the team signed the tackle. According to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, Dallas had been “chasing” Edoga for the last year.

The Cowboys Are Expected to Sign Running Back Ronald Jones II: Report

The Cowboys have also been busy looking to fortify their running back room following the release of Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas hosted former Chiefs running back Ronald Jones II for a March 21 workout, and the team is expected to sign the playmaker, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. The Cowboys also re-signed Rico Dowdle for added depth at the position.

“The Cowboys also liked the workout/visit with Ronald Jones on Monday so I expect there will be movement there as well,” Walker tweeted on March 20. “Focus last couple days: RB.”

Dallas could still make an additional move in the draft to select a running back who can compliment Tony Pollard. Jones previously spent time with the Chiefs and Bucs. The veteran’s best season came during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run in 2020 when Jones notched 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns during 14 appearances. Jones also added 28 receptions and 165 yards and one TD through the air this same season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Has the Cowboys Selecting Northwestern Pass Rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore

ESPN’s Mel Kiper is linking the Cowboys to a new potential prospect at No. 26. The longtime draft analyst has the Cowboys snagging Northwestern defensive end selecting Adetomiwa Adebawore at No. 26 in his latest mock. It is worth noting that Kiper had Dallas selecting Tyler Smith before the Cowboys ultimately landed the offensive linemen.

“You might remember Adebawore from his performance at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 282 pounds, putting up the fastest time of any player over 280 pounds at the combine since at least 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information,” Kiper wrote on March 21. “I wrote at the time that he was going to rise, and he’s likely going in Round 1 now. He wasn’t super productive in college — 9.5 sacks since 2021 — but his talent is undeniable.”

Despite a slow start to free agency, the Cowboys have cranked up their aggression as the offseason gets underway. Dallas struck two blockbuster deals for Cooks and Stephon Gilmore during the first week of free agency. Time will tell what additional moves the Cowboys will make prior to the draft.