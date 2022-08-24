Cowboys Urged to Make Move for Rival ‘Surprise Trade Candidate’ Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys’ depth at wide receiver continues to be a question mark heading into the start of the season. Dallas may have an opportunity to land a rival playmaker given Darius Slayton’s uncertain future with the Giants. Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed labeled Slayton as one of the top “surprise trade and cut candidates” in the NFL.

“There’s a numbers issue for Slayton in New York, which is why sources believe he could be a prime trade candidate this offseason for a wide receiver-needy team,” Kyed wrote on August 24, 2022. “It’s looking possible that Sterling Shepard, recovering from a torn Achilles, could be activated off of the PUP list prior to Week 1.

“Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick in 2021, rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson is getting first-team reps, and Kenny Golladay’s contract makes it prohibitive for New York to move on from him this offseason. On top of that, Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently had this to say about wideouts Collin Johnson and David Sills:

“’They’ve stepped their game up. I mean they’re right in the mix. Not just to make a team, but to play.’

“Slayton is set to make $2.54 million this season.”

Could the Cowboys Make a Run at Slayton?

Slayton is coming off a down year after thriving his first two NFL seasons. The wideout notched 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first two years with the Giants. Slayton had 26 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns during 13 appearances in 2021. Locked on Cowboys’ Marcus Mosher sees the Cowboys as a potential fit for Slayton either via trade or if the playmaker is released.

“I think the Cowboys should very much be interested in Darius Slayton if he is released or traded,” Mosher tweeted on August 24. “He is someone I think could help the team right away AND when Michael Gallup returns.”

The Cowboys Are Dealing With Multiple Injuries at Receiver

The Cowboys are dealing with numerous injuries at receiver including CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington. Lamb is not expected to miss any time, but Gallup will be sidelined through at least Week 1. Washington’s fractured foot is a more serious injury with an estimated return timeline of six to 10 weeks.

Despite the injuries, the Cowboys have expressed faith in their young receivers including Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown and potentially Dennis Houston. Heading into training camp, McCarthy emphasized his belief in some of the Cowboys wideouts taking a step forward given more opportunities.

“Yeah, I’m extremely comfortable and I think really it goes back to what we talked about earlier,” McCarthy explained during a July 26 press conference. “There’s always a jump that you have to have with every team that you put together. So, there’s always going to be a void of experience where your youth has to step up and contribute, and I have great confidence in that. I have a lot of experience at it, and I think when you see a leader such as Dak, because it’s always the extra.

“It’s the workouts away from the offseason program, whether it’s in Miami or at his home. It’s the details and the extra reps and so forth because that’s just the climate that we work in now. And I think our players are definitely of the right mindset. These guys spend a tremendous amount of time together away from the facility.”