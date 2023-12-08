Cowboys Pro Bowl ‘Bully’ Could Bolt for Jaguars, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up heading into a pivotal offseason. The front office will be tasked with attempting to continue to keep the core together. While the focus is on this season, the offseason will be arriving before fans know it.

Vice president Will McClay and the Cowboys front office have done a phenomenal job drafting in recent years. Now for the bad news, several key players are moving off their rookie deals and headed for massive raises. One of those players is starting center Tyler Biadasz who made the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believe Biadasz could be a fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. The Cowboys will face some challenging financial decisions with stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons all headed for contract extensions soon.

“Offensive linemen can take a while to reach their pro potential, but it’s not out of the question that the Jaguars will seek an upgrade over Luke Fortner at center,” Ballentine wrote in a December 4, 2023 article titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 14.”

“The 2022 draft pick is ranked 38th out of the 39 centers graded by PFF this season. He’s still in just his second season, so he could turn the corner, but this is a Jaguars team that is approaching an important postseason and a crucial year in 2024 with Trevor Lawrence on the fourth year of his rookie contract.

“Making a run at a player like Tyler Biadasz, who is only 26 but is further along than Fortner, might be worth it.”

Dallas Cowboys Center Tyler Biadasz Is Headed for a Raise From His 4-Year, $3.7 Million Contract

Watch LT Tyron Smith and LG Connor Williams initially set out before working back inside when the DE peels and A-gap pressure hits. Gives Dak plenty of time to operate in a 5 man protection. Center Tyler Biadasz also quickly finding work after the LB drops out. pic.twitter.com/rIAyNhCNOb — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 18, 2021

Few NFL players are being coveted quite like quality offensive linemen. Biadasz is sure to have suitors beyond Jacksonville and Dallas.

It remains to be seen what Biadasz commands on the open market. Yet, the Cowboys rumors are sure to intensify as free agency nears.

The one certainty is that Dallas will need to pay the center more than his current four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract. Biadasz has a $2.7 million salary for the 2023 season.

Cowboys Rumors: Can Dallas Re-Sign All Their Key Players?

Wow. Lots to see here. Game saver from Tyler Biadasz. pic.twitter.com/zznyeXnWvr — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 25, 2022

105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt labeled Biadasz as both the “enforcer” and “bully” of the Cowboys offensive line. This likely is part of the reason the center will have appeal to other teams on the open market.

“This has been a bit of regression year overall, but I think the last couple weeks he’s fought,” Belt explained during a December 5 edition of “Love of the Star” podcast. “And you know what he’s really done is he has taken the role of the enforcer on that offensive line.

“If there’s a fight, if there’s somebody going after a quarterback or there’s something like that happening. The guy that’s going to be in the middle of that is going to be Tyler Biadasz. That’s their bully in the middle who takes care of all the post-snap skirmishes.”

If the Cowboys want to keep Prescott happy, Dallas would be wise to re-sign Biadasz this offseason. Few teammates have a connection quite like the quarterback and center. That said, the Cowboys are not going to be able to keep everyone if the franchise hopes to retain the likes of Prescott, Lamb and Parsons moving forward.