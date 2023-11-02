4-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker Pushed for Trade to Cowboys: Report

Despite plenty of Dallas Cowboys rumors, the team passed on making a deal at the NFL trade deadline. It does sound like there was interest from players around the league to join Dallas, including Jets running back Dalvin Cook.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cook was “intrigued” about potentially playing for Dallas or Baltimore. Clearly, the Cowboys did not feel strongly enough to make a trade happen for Cook.

“Jets trade candidates Dalvin Cook and Carl Lawson are still on the New York roster, and as of now, that appears to be the plan,” Fowler wrote on November 1, 2023. “There wasn’t any indication as of Tuesday that Cook was asking for a release. And the Jets will probably need him through the rigors of a long season. Same goes for Lawson, who is buried behind a deep pass-rush unit.

“Cook was intrigued by potentially playing for Baltimore or Dallas, I’m told, though neither team ever really entertained the perceived positional need at the deadline. Cook just wants to play, and maybe New York can still help him with that.”

Cowboys Rumors: Could the Jets Cut Dalvin Cook for the Star to Sign With Dallas?

#Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed they had trade talks ‘with a lot of teams’ when asked about Carl Lawson & Dalvin Cook + called them ‘great teammates’ & said, ‘I have a feeling we’re going to need those guys a lot down the stretch’ Instead of shipping them off for a bag of beans,… pic.twitter.com/MsRZjWQUhT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 31, 2023

The Cowboys rumors of Cook’s interest in a move to Big D opens up the possibility that the Jets could release the running back. New York is very much in the postseason hunt at 4-3, so chances are the Jets want to hang onto the running back.

Despite plenty of fanfare about his arrival in New York, Cook has made a minimal impact so far this season. Cook has 41 carries for 114 yards averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt in seven appearances.

It is reasonable to think that Cook would be making more of an impact if Aaron Rodgers were still under center. If Cook’s touches do not increase, it will be worth watching to see if the veteran pushes the Jets front office for his release.

Dalvin Cook Signed a 1-Year, $7 Million Contract With the New York Jets

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, admitting he's frustrated in a reduced role with the New York Jets, said Thursday he will speak to his agent and general manager Joe Douglas about the possibility of a trade. More via @RichCimini:https://t.co/3qQPrAarzZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

Cook is just one season removed from having his fourth straight year topping 1,000 rushing yards. The playmaker notched 264 rushes for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns in 17 starts for the Vikings in 2022. Cook added 39 receptions for 295 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

The running back signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Jets prior to the start of the season. Cook previously signed a five-year, $63 million contract with the Vikings that was slated to run through 2025.

Minnesota opted to release Cook in June making a financial decision to move on from the Pro Bowler. Dallas made a similar decision with veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys News: Tony Pollard Is Averaging 37 Rushing Yards Over the Last 3 Games

"If I was Dalvin Cook I would go to the Jets.. If I was the Dallas Cowboys I'd be calling about Dalvin Cook and Jonathan Taylor"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/trZNfU5MqO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 2, 2023

Dallas has their RB1 in Tony Pollard, but the Cowboys running back has struggled to be effective in the traditional rushing attack. Pollard has only topped 100 rushing yards once this season heading into Week 9.

The playmaker has a combined 112 rushing yards over the last three games, averaging an underwhelming 37 yards during this stretch. Pollard has been much more impactful in the passing game posting 26 receptions for 178 yards. It will be worth monitoring to see if the Cowboys are able to add a physical back like Cook or another veteran to complement Pollard.