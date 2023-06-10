Ex-Cowboys $5 Million Starter in Hot Water With New Team

Connor Williams spent his first four NFL seasons as the Dallas Cowboys starting left guard before bolting to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. Now, tension is rising between Williams and his new team as the veteran opted to sit out of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new lucrative contract. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Williams’ absence was not excused by Miami.

“Dolphins C Connor Williams won’t be at minicamp today and it isn’t an excused absence, per HC Mike McDaniel,” Wolfe tweeted on June 6, 2023. “Williams, who is entering the final year of his contract, is the only Dolphins player not expected here for mandatory minicamp.”

According to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, the Dolphins could opt to fine Williams close to $100,000 which would make things between the two parties even more tense. Williams signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022 receiving a sizable raise, as expected, from his rookie deal in Dallas. The former Cowboys offensive lineman was previously on a four-year, $5.4 million contract with Dallas.

Connor Williams Is Playing Center With the Dolphins Instead of Guard as the Vet Specialized With the Cowboys

Williams started all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. The veteran earned a 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022.

It is an interesting negotiating position for Williams to take given the former Cowboys guard just signed a new deal last offseason. Williams has made a position change as the veteran emerged as the Miami starting center instead of guard as he played in Dallas.

“Connor Williams won’t be at camp. McDaniel said he won’t discuss it because business is kept in house,” Sports Illustrated’s Omar Kelly tweeted on June 6. “’It is not excused. We have been in communication.’”

The Cowboys Face a Predicament on What Position to Start Tyler Smith at for 2023

The Cowboys selected Tyler Smith with the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NFL draft as Williams’ potential replacement. One year later, Dallas faces a dilemma on their starting offensive line. There is a lively debate among Cowboys fans as to whether Smith should start at tackle or guard.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota projects that former Pro Bowler Tyron Smith will hold onto the left tackle spot versus switching positions with the younger Smith playing guard. The Cowboys insider added that Dallas could sign a veteran guard if the team is not pleased with depth at the position during training camp.

“If the offensive line is at full health entering the season, my projected starters are Tyron Smith at left tackle, Tyler Smith at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, [Zack] Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle,” Machota wrote on June 9.

“Of course, full health is asking a lot from a group that has struggled to achieve that over the last few years. Left guard remains the biggest question on offense. The coaches feel good about what they have at possible tackle options with Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Steele and Matt Waletzko. But someone needs to emerge to help out and potentially start at guard.”