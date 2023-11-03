Ex-Cowboys Star the Subject of Conflicting NFL Trade Rumors

Dallas Cowboys rumors revealed an interesting candidate around the NFL trade deadline as the team’s former star running back Ezekiel Elliott was the subject of chatter. There were conflicting reports about the New England Patriots exploring a possible trade for Elliott. Ultimately, the team passed on dealing the playmaker.

“The Patriots have gotten calls about some of their expected trade candidates like Josh Uche and Zeke Elliott, per sources,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted on October 31 prior to the trade deadline. “They’ve also made calls. They’ve checked in on the price for Commanders DE Chase Young and could be players for the star pass rusher.”

This prompted brief speculation that the Cowboys could look to bring back Elliott. Dallas’ rushing attack in recent weeks has been underwhelming, but the Cowboys passed on making an addition at the deadline.

“Hear me out, imagine the Cowboys trading a 7th round pick to New England for Ezekiel Elliott,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill tweeted on October 31. “Would that work?”

Barring a surprise release, Dallas will have to wait until the 2024 offseason if the team wishes for a reunion with Elliott. Tony Pollard will also be a free agent giving Dallas a decision to make on his future.

NFL Rumors: The New England Patriots Did Not Receive Trade Calls on Ezekiel Elliott

Sources: RB-needy teams have reached out to the #Patriots about the availability of RB Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott will be a free agent again after this season. The 2x All-Pro has 260 yards and 2 TDs this year. @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/ixuoa5zVcB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2023

There are conflicting reports on just how available Elliott was at the deadline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported there were no trade calls about Elliott.

“The Patriots listened, but are hanging on to young contract-year guys Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu,” Breer detailed. “Also, I’m told they never got any calls on QB Mac Jones or RB Zeke Elliott.”

Patriots Rumors: New England Was Looking for a Player in Return in Trade for Ex-Dallas Star Ezekiel Elliott

Reports are saying the #Patriots are taking trade calls for Ezekiel Elliott. The #Cowboys should consider making a move for him. Imagine Zeke and Pollard in the same backfield 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bt41XNplZO — Ernie (@es3_09) October 31, 2023

Through the first eight games, Elliott has 67 carries for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns averaging 3.9 yards per rush. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Patriots were only going to trade Elliott for a player who could contribute immediately.

“The Patriots had some discussions with teams about edge rusher Josh Uche, but he has been in and out of the lineup with injuries lately, and that scared some teams off,” Graziano wrote on November 1. “Nothing ever got close to happening on that front, nor on the Ezekiel Elliott front.

“The Patriots have been very happy with the way Elliott has played and have enjoyed having him in the building. My understanding is the only way he was going anywhere was if the Patriots were able to get back a player who could help them (i.e., not just a draft pick).”

Cowboys Rumors: Jets Running Back Dalvin Cook Was Interested in a Trade to Dallas

#Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed they had trade talks ‘with a lot of teams’ when asked about Carl Lawson & Dalvin Cook + called them ‘great teammates’ & said, ‘I have a feeling we’re going to need those guys a lot down the stretch’ Instead of shipping them off for a bag of beans,… pic.twitter.com/MsRZjWQUhT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 31, 2023

Dallas opted not to make a move at the trade deadline passing on addressing any position, including running back. Cowboys rumors reveal that Jets star Dalvin Cook had an interest in being traded to Dallas, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

“Jets trade candidates Dalvin Cook and Carl Lawson are still on the New York roster, and as of now, that appears to be the plan,” Fowler noted on November 1. “There wasn’t any indication as of Tuesday that Cook was asking for a release. And the Jets will probably need him through the rigors of a long season. Same goes for Lawson, who is buried behind a deep pass-rush unit.

“Cook was intrigued by potentially playing for Baltimore or Dallas, I’m told, though neither team ever really entertained the perceived positional need at the deadline. Cook just wants to play, and maybe New York can still help him with that.”