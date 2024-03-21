Cowboys Predicted to Land Former $90 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the market for a veteran running back which has prompted some rumors that the team could explore a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott. The three-time Pro Bowler is a free agent after playing with the New England Patriots in 2023. The Pats just added Antonio Gibson and have a new coaching staff, making Elliott’s return more complicated.

Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani offered his predictions for some of the top remaining NFL free agents. The NFL analyst has Elliott coming back to Dallas, helping fill the void left by Tony Pollard departing to join the Tennessee Titans.

“Let’s just give him back to the Cowboys,” Milani noted in a March 18, 2024 live stream. “Let’s give him back to the Cowboys. Last year, there was a rumor that [Bill] Belichick didn’t want to give him back [to Dallas]. With the current running back situation of the Cowboys, I don’t know if you guys have checked the depth chart lately, but they currently have Deuce Vaughn as the starting running back of the Dallas Cowboys.

“And if they just want to bring in a veteran who can play on all three downs. Who knows their system already, so it’s easy. Can pass block extremely well. Actually played pretty well, as a Patriots fan, honestly, I wouldn’t mind having him back. Like he played pretty well. But now that they’ve signed Antonio Gibson, I think Zeke is probably going to go somewhere else.”

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott’s Market Value Is Projected to be a 1-Year, $2.7 Million Deal

The case for a Zeke reunion is simple as the team could likely land the star on a bargain deal. Dallas could still take one of the top running back prospects high in the draft.

Gone are the days of Elliott’s 6-year, $90 million contract that the running back signed with the Cowboys. Elliott played on a one-year, $3 million deal with the Patriots last season. Spotrac projects Elliott’s market value to once again be in this range with a one-year, $2.7 million contract for 2024.

Ezekiel Elliott Posted the Best Receiving Numbers He Has Had Since 2020

Elliott posted career lows in 2024 but this is partly due to the veteran no longer being a featured back. The former All-Pro notched 184 carries for 642 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging 3.5 yards per carry last season.

Elliott has not averaged more than 4 yards per carry since 2021. The running back also added 51 receptions for 313 yards and 2 TDs through the air, his highest receiving totals since 2020. Elliott would give Dallas a complementary back who is still solid in goal line situations, a major weakness for the Cowboys in 2023.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Had an Open Dialogue With Ezekiel Elliott About a Possible Return

The Cowboys appear open to this idea, even if Elliott returns in a different role for 2024. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that the Cowboys have had an “open” dialogue with Elliott.

“I wouldn’t rule out a possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott (and then also drafting an RB to tandem),” Walker detailed in a March 13 message on X. “His relationship with the Cowboys is still positive and the dialogue has remained open.”