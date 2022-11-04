Cowboys Boldly Predicted to Add 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys mostly passed on NFL trade deadline activity with the exception of a small deal to acquire defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders prior to Week 8. The Cowboys were linked to trade discussions for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks, but the deal never crossed the finish line.

All this has the Cowboys being mentioned as a possible landing spot for free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., something owner Jerry Jones did little to squash by gushing over the playmaker during an October 28 radio interview. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan offered “10 bold predictions” for the remainder of the NFL season and has the Cowboys landing Beckham.

“With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the last big transaction still remaining is where Odell Beckham Jr. will ultimately end up,” Sullivan wrote November 3, 2022. “After suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl last year, it was going to take the veteran wideout some time to recover, so mid-November and December were circled as possible times for him to latch on with a new team.

“When he does put pen to paper on a contract, it’ll be with the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout the year, the Rams and Bills have been the two favorites to land Beckham, but we’ll go out on a limb to say the opportunity to put a star on the side of his helmet will be enticing for him. The Cowboys have also already shown us that they are in the market for a wide receiver as they were reportedly deep in discussion to acquire Brandin Cooks at the deadline, but ultimately couldn’t get the money to work.

“To keep pace with Philadelphia and the rest of the playoff hopefuls, Jerry Jones will add Beckham to give Dallas’ offense a boost in a similar fashion the wideout gave the Rams in the second half of last year.”

Jerry Jones: ‘Odell Is a Player That I Admire a Lot’

Dallas’ pursuit of Cooks at the trade deadline shows the front office has some concern over the wide receiver group. When asked about the rumors, Jones described Beckham as “a player that I admire a lot.”

“I think Odell Beckham, we know first hand, he made the greatest catch that I’ve seen, I believe,” Jones remarked during an October 28 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “The K&C Masterpiece.” “Other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay, other than that one. Bottom line is Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Stephen Jones on Trade Deadline: ‘That’s Not the Only Way You Acquire Players’

After the Cowboys declined to make a deadline-day acquisition, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones hinted that more moves could be on the way despite trade options now being off the table. Jones noted that deals are “not the only way you acquire players” which has some Cowboys fans hopeful the team has their eyes on Beckham. The Dallas exec all but labeled wide receiver as the main position the team explored trade options.

“Just because you don’t make a trade, that’s not the only way you acquire players,” Jones told reporters November 2. “Certainly we can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will. But at the same time we’ve got some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return that can help us.

“But we really like this team. We like the depth on this team. We were probably for the most part looking in an obvious area where people might think we could use a little more help there.”